There are times in our life when we suddenly need money for medical-related expenses or to get our bike serviced or the marriage of a friend. In such a situation, if we want to withdraw money from our banks, it may take some time for us, and there is a loss of both time and energy if the bank or ATM is not near. The instant loan app comes as a savior here.

The loan which we can get quickly without many documents, we call that loan instant loan. A lot of paperwork is required when taking a loan from banks, but with the help of instant loan apps, we can obtain money instantly without showing any kind of assets. Through these apps, money is transferred to your account in just 1 hour.

If you're in a time crunch and don't want to go from one lender to the next, the instant personal loan apps including Pay Sense, CASHe, Early Salary, and more can help you get a personal loan with just a few clicks.

Early Salary

Early Salary is an innovative mobile application-based lending platform that provides small loans to customers who have exhausted their salaries. This loan helps the borrowers to move ahead till they get their next SalarySalary. It offers loans ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of up to 12 months at an interest rate starting from 2% per month.

Pay Sense

PaySense offers instant personal loans of up to 2 lakh INR without any collateral. The app gives loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, starting from Rs 5000. You can check your loan eligibility and credit line on the app, after which it decides the maximum loan amount you can borrow. There are several repayment plan structures on Pay Sense that help you calculate EMI, and you can quickly determine the monthly EMI and tenure of the amount repayment based on your monthly budget.

CASHe

You have to be a salaried employee of a registered company to apply for a personal loan from CASHe. The app provides you with a loan of Rs. 9,000 up to Rs. 4 lakhs based on your monthly SalarySalary. Applying for a loan on CASHe required some authentic documents that you can upload on the app from your mobile itself. Submit your request and the app, then access your request and take some time to approve.

Phocket

Phocket provides instant personal loans to salaried people between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,00,000 with flexible repayment EMI options. The app is accessible via Web, ios and Android App, and the entire process is fully automated.