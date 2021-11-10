comscore Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan
News

Top apps that help you take an instant personal loan

Apps

If you're in a time crunch and don't want to go from one lender to the next, the instant personal loan apps including Pay Sense, CASHe, Early Salary, and more can help you get a personal loan with just a few clicks.

phocket

Image source: Phocket

There are times in our life when we suddenly need money for medical-related expenses or to get our bike serviced or the marriage of a friend. In such a situation, if we want to withdraw money from our banks, it may take some time for us, and there is a loss of both time and energy if the bank or ATM is not near. The instant loan app comes as a savior here. Also Read - Shopping goodies online this Diwali? Tips to stay safe from online fraud

The loan which we can get quickly without many documents, we call that loan instant loan. A lot of paperwork is required when taking a loan from banks, but with the help of instant loan apps, we can obtain money instantly without showing any kind of assets. Through these apps, money is transferred to your account in just 1 hour. Also Read - Don’t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

If you’re in a time crunch and don’t want to go from one lender to the next, the instant personal loan apps including Pay Sense, CASHe, Early Salary, and more can help you get a personal loan with just a few clicks. Also Read - These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

early salary, early salary app, early salary download, early salary bank loan, early salary personal loan, early salary instant loan, early salary early loan, early salary early credit, early salary instant credit

Image source: Early Salary

Early Salary

Early Salary is an innovative mobile application-based lending platform that provides small loans to customers who have exhausted their salaries. This loan helps the borrowers to move ahead till they get their next SalarySalary. It offers loans ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of up to 12 months at an interest rate starting from 2% per month.

pay sense, pay sense app, pay sense download, pay sense instant loan, pay sense instant personal loan, pay sense loan, pay sense bank loan, pay sense credit, pay sense

Image source: Pay Sense

Pay Sense

PaySense offers instant personal loans of up to 2 lakh INR without any collateral. The app gives loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, starting from Rs 5000. You can check your loan eligibility and credit line on the app, after which it decides the maximum loan amount you can borrow. There are several repayment plan structures on Pay Sense that help you calculate EMI, and you can quickly determine the monthly EMI and tenure of the amount repayment based on your monthly budget.

cashe, cashe app, cashe app download, cashe download, cashe loan, cashe instant loan, cashe instant credit, cashe personal loan, cashe instant personal loan, cashe money

Image source: CASHe

CASHe

You have to be a salaried employee of a registered company to apply for a personal loan from CASHe. The app provides you with a loan of Rs. 9,000 up to Rs. 4 lakhs based on your monthly SalarySalary. Applying for a loan on CASHe required some authentic documents that you can upload on the app from your mobile itself. Submit your request and the app, then access your request and take some time to approve.

phocket, phocket app, phocket app download, phocket download, phocket loan, phocket instant loan, phocketinstant credit, phocket personal loan, phocket bank, phocket loan

Image source: Phocket

Phocket

Phocket provides instant personal loans to salaried people between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,00,000 with flexible repayment EMI options. The app is accessible via Web, ios and Android App, and the entire process is fully automated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 3:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 10, 2021 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

Mobiles

HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

Disney+ Day: Watch your favourite marvel movies in IMAX aspect ratio

Entertainment

Disney+ Day: Watch your favourite marvel movies in IMAX aspect ratio

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

Laptops

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE

HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
How to protect yourself from online shopping scam: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to protect yourself from online shopping scam: Follow these simple steps
Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'

Apps

Rajinikanth to get Dadasaheb Phalke award today, announces launch of daughter Soundarya's voice-based app 'Hoote'
Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

News

Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money
These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

News

These Android apps steal people's Facebook passwords, Delete them now

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Wish Event, ऐसे पाएं इमोट और गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम्स

Realme Q3t स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

Free Fire में आया New Map Challenge, फ्री मिलेगी Phantom Predator बैकपैक स्किन

BGMI और PUBG Mobile में Bolt Action राइफल्स को और भी इफेक्टिव बनाने के लिए ऐसे करें सेंसटिव सेटिंग

Meta बंद करेगा नस्ल-धर्म के आधार पर ऐड-टार्गेटिंग; जानें क्या होगा Facebook, Instagram पर असर

Latest Videos

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch tipped: Top specs include Snapdragon 898, more
Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more

Apps

Top apps to get an instant personal loan: CASHe, Early Salary, Pay Sense, more
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE
HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs

Mobiles

HMD launches a budget smartphone dubbed Nokia X100: Check price, specs
New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

Laptops

New Windows 11 version launched for affordable laptops

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers