comscore Top apps to track daily fitness goals: Google Fit, Step Counter, and more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Top apps to keep you on track with your fitness goals
News

Top apps to keep you on track with your fitness goals

Apps

If you cannot find much time for exercise or activities, several workout apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store that can help you reduce weight and track your daily fitness goals.

7 Minutes Workout

Image source: 7 minutes workout

In today’s fast-paced life, everyone can’t go to the gym and do workouts. If you cannot find much time for exercise or activities, several workout apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store that can help you reduce weight and track your daily fitness goals. The good thing is that these apps not only take care of your exercise but also your diet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

Image source: 8 Fit

8fit Workout & Meal Planner

8fit Workout & Meal Planner helps the user to get the facility of planning the meal along with the exercise chart. This app helps to lose and gain weight. This app has got a rating of 4.3 points on the Google Play Store. The size of this app is 70MB. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India: Specifications, features, availability

Image source: Google Fit

Google Fit

This app can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store. With the help of Google Fit, you can track your every minute activity on the phone itself. This app also gives information about the calories spent throughout the day. Also, this app will monitor every minute, from climbing stairs to walking. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream, price, features

Step Counter

If you want to lose weight and cannot work out due to a busy schedule, this app can help you a lot. With the help of this app, you can check how much you walk throughout the day and how much more you need to walk now. It also counts your calories.

Image source: 7 minutes workout

7 Minutes Workout

This app motivates you to stay fit and active through just 7-minute workouts. In this, audio details related to the exercise have been given, followed during the exercise. For this, you will need a chair, a wall, and seven minutes. Apart from weight loss, it helps improve cardiovascularly. Abs workout feature has also been added to it. This app is available for Android as well as iOS devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 3:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi K40S might debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
Mobiles
Redmi K40S might debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
Last seen time on WhatsApp could be wrong

How To

Last seen time on WhatsApp could be wrong

Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings

Electric Vehicle

Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Telecom

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Last seen time on WhatsApp could be wrong

Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 set to launch in India soon: Specifications, Price, more

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money

Wearables

Realme Band 2 launched in India at Rs 2,999; will give the Mi Band 6 a run for its money
Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

Features

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag
Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

Wearables

Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget
This under Rs 5,000 fitness band can measure your blood oxygen level, body temperature

Wearables

This under Rs 5,000 fitness band can measure your blood oxygen level, body temperature
Top 5 fitness bands under Rs 5,000

Wearables

Top 5 fitness bands under Rs 5,000

हिंदी समाचार

पुराने प्लान्स की कीमत बढ़ाकर, Vodafone Idea ने पेश किए सस्ते प्रीपेड पैक, जानें बेनेफिट्स और वैलिडिटी

फ्री फायर के धांसू गन स्किन्स को पाने का एक बेहतरीन मौका, सिर्फ इन स्टेप्स को करना होगा फॉलो

Free Fire MAX OB31 Update: 30 नवंबर को रिलीज होने की उम्मीद, धांसू हो जाएगी गेमिंग और ग्राफिक्स

Vi (Vodafone Idea) प्रीपेड प्लान्स के नए रेट हुए लागू, जानें अब कितना महंगा पड़ेगा रिचार्ज

Free Fire Reward 25 November: गेम में बंडल और ग्लू वॉल स्किन समेत मिल रहे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

News

Last seen time on WhatsApp could be wrong
How To
Last seen time on WhatsApp could be wrong
Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings

Electric Vehicle

Revolt RV400 price hiked, new cost applicable to prior bookings
Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Telecom

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra
Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G version launches with powerful specifications, at an affordable pricing
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 set to launch in India soon: Specifications, Price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 set to launch in India soon: Specifications, Price, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers