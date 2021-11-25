In today’s fast-paced life, everyone can’t go to the gym and do workouts. If you cannot find much time for exercise or activities, several workout apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store that can help you reduce weight and track your daily fitness goals. The good thing is that these apps not only take care of your exercise but also your diet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

8fit Workout & Meal Planner

8fit Workout & Meal Planner helps the user to get the facility of planning the meal along with the exercise chart. This app helps to lose and gain weight. This app has got a rating of 4.3 points on the Google Play Store. The size of this app is 70MB.

Google Fit

This app can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store. With the help of Google Fit, you can track your every minute activity on the phone itself. This app also gives information about the calories spent throughout the day. Also, this app will monitor every minute, from climbing stairs to walking.

Step Counter

If you want to lose weight and cannot work out due to a busy schedule, this app can help you a lot. With the help of this app, you can check how much you walk throughout the day and how much more you need to walk now. It also counts your calories.

7 Minutes Workout

This app motivates you to stay fit and active through just 7-minute workouts. In this, audio details related to the exercise have been given, followed during the exercise. For this, you will need a chair, a wall, and seven minutes. Apart from weight loss, it helps improve cardiovascularly. Abs workout feature has also been added to it. This app is available for Android as well as iOS devices.