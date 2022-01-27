Top education apps for online learning: Udemy, Byjus, Topper, Brainly, and more

The corona pandemic has affected everyone’s life, although human life has taken an optimistic stand and continues to try to find opportunities in this hour of crisis. Children’s schools have been closed for almost a year, and in such a situation, the role of online education has been significant. The availabilities of computers, laptops, or smartphones are necessary for online education. During the Corona epidemic, the Central Government has allocated Rs 818.17 crore to the states to promote online learning. Apart from this, Rs 267.86 crore has been allocated for online teacher training under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Also Read - Byju’s online learning platform temporarily pauses ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan drug case

Here are top apps for online education:



Also Read - Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

Udemy

Udemy App gives you more emphasis on studying career-related subjects instead of your schooling. On this platform, you will get something different like here, in addition to Programming Languages ​​like Designing Course, Photoshop, Illustrator, Ethical Hacking courses for which lakhs of rupees are learned in the market. You can learn them on Udemy.

The app teaches students on this platform quickly and intuitively. If you like any course in Udemy, then during the festive season, Udemy offers that course to the students at a considerable discount.

Byjus

This online education app can be used by small children to college students. Like in it from 4th to 10th, JEE and NEET for 11th standard, NEET and JEE for 12th standard, NEET and JEE for 12th pass, commerce for 11th and 12th as well as educational courses for children of kg and So and you can also prepare for competitive exams like IAS, CAT, GMAT, and GRE in it.

All the subjects are available in this app as well, as you get sample papers, previous year papers, mock tests, and high-quality video lectures as well as you can scan any question in it and see the solution.

Brainly

It is one of the best Education App for India where you will be able to quickly find the answer to any question, whether it is in English in maths or any other subject. While scanning with this app, two options are there. Firstly you can scan the maths problem, and secondly, you will be able to scan any other subject question in English or Hindi.

Topper

Topper is proven to be very helpful for CBSE students. It provides students with study material according to different classes. Additionally, this application offers different types of content for students who are preparing for board exams, including engineering, commerce, or medical entrance.

In addition, live sessions are held by Expert Teachers on this app. The students get a lecture in Hindi and English languages ​​on the app. The Real-Time Doubts Clearing feature also helps students throughout their sessions, and you can ask your questions at any time.