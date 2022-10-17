Google is committed to enhancing the user experience of Google Meet users even as it merges its two video-calling platforms — Meet and Duo. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a major update to Google Meet, which brought new features such as scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting captions, and YouTube and Spotify integration among others. Now, months later, the company has rolled out another update to the platform that brings a host of new features to Google. Check out details here: Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

In-room meeting participants can join break-out rooms

Google said that meeting hosts can now assign conference rooms to breakout rooms when using Google Meet hardware devices. This would ensure that all meeting participants, whether they are joining remotely or in the office, can engage in collaborative working sessions. Also Read - Google Meet to now automatically zoom in on your face for better visibility

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that this feature will be available by default to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers starting October 24. The company also said that it will be enabled by default for the meeting hosts once a meeting participant joins from a meeting room. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Transcribe a speech during a call in a Google Doc file

The second functionality that is coming to Google Meet in the ability to transcribe a Google Meet video meeting into a Google Doc file. Google, in a blog post said that the transcribed file is saved in the hosts ‘Meet Recordings’ folder in Google Drive, that is similar to meeting recordings. The company also said that at the moment, this feature can only be accessed when using Google Meet on a desktop or laptop. Google also said that at the moment, these transcriptions are available only in English.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that for meetings with fewer than or equal to 200 invitees, the meeting host, co-hosts, or the transcript initiator will receive a link to the transcription document via email after the meeting ends. The transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting.

For meetings with more than 200 participants, the transcription will only be shared with the meeting organisers, host, and co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription. As far as recurring meetings are concerned, the company said that new transcription documents will be continually added to the Calendar invite.

This feature will be on by default and can be configured at the group, domain, or OU level. Google will start rolling it out to Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers starting October 24.

Automatic framing

Lastly, Google Meet will soon get a feature wherein the video conferencing platform will automatically be able to frame video before joining a meeting to help ensure equal visibility for all participants. Google said that this automatic framing will happen only once at the beginning of a meeting so there are no motion distractions that can divert attention from the content of the meeting. Users will also be able to manually reframe the video at any time from the settings. This feature will be off by default and can be enabled by users in their meetings.

Coming to availability, Google said that Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers with eligible devices will get this feature as a part of a gradual roll out starting November 2.