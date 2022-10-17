comscore Google Meet will get these new features soon: Check list
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Top Features Coming To Google Meet Soon Speech Transcriptions Automatic Framing And More
News

Top features coming to Google Meet soon: Speech transcriptions, automatic framing and more

Apps

Google Meet will soon get a feature wherein the video conferencing platform will automatically be able to frame video before joining a meeting to help ensure equal visibility for all participants.

Highlights

  • Google Meet will soon get a feature wherein it will automatically be able to frame video before joining a meeting.
  • Google Meet will also the ability to transcribe a Google Meet video meeting into a Google Doc file.
  • Google Meet hosts can now assign conference rooms to breakout rooms when using Google Meet hardware devices.
Google-meet

Google is committed to enhancing the user experience of Google Meet users even as it merges its two video-calling platforms — Meet and Duo. Earlier this year, the company rolled out a major update to Google Meet, which brought new features such as scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting captions, and YouTube and Spotify integration among others. Now, months later, the company has rolled out another update to the platform that brings a host of new features to Google. Check out details here: Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

In-room meeting participants can join break-out rooms

Google said that meeting hosts can now assign conference rooms to breakout rooms when using Google Meet hardware devices. This would ensure that all meeting participants, whether they are joining remotely or in the office, can engage in collaborative working sessions. Also Read - Google Meet to now automatically zoom in on your face for better visibility

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that this feature will be available by default to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers starting October 24. The company also said that it will be enabled by default for the meeting hosts once a meeting participant joins from a meeting room. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Transcribe a speech during a call in a Google Doc file

The second functionality that is coming to Google Meet in the ability to transcribe a Google Meet video meeting into a Google Doc file. Google, in a blog post said that the transcribed file is saved in the hosts ‘Meet Recordings’ folder in Google Drive, that is similar to meeting recordings. The company also said that at the moment, this feature can only be accessed when using Google Meet on a desktop or laptop. Google also said that at the moment, these transcriptions are available only in English.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that for meetings with fewer than or equal to 200 invitees, the meeting host, co-hosts, or the transcript initiator will receive a link to the transcription document via email after the meeting ends. The transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting.

Image: Google

For meetings with more than 200 participants, the transcription will only be shared with the meeting organisers, host, and co-hosts, and individual users who initiated a transcription. As far as recurring meetings are concerned, the company said that new transcription documents will be continually added to the Calendar invite.

This feature will be on by default and can be configured at the group, domain, or OU level. Google will start rolling it out to Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers starting October 24.

Automatic framing

Lastly, Google Meet will soon get a feature wherein the video conferencing platform will automatically be able to frame video before joining a meeting to help ensure equal visibility for all participants. Google said that this automatic framing will happen only once at the beginning of a meeting so there are no motion distractions that can divert attention from the content of the meeting. Users will also be able to manually reframe the video at any time from the settings. This feature will be off by default and can be enabled by users in their meetings.

Coming to availability, Google said that Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers with eligible devices will get this feature as a part of a gradual roll out starting November 2.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 10:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Telecom
Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Mobiles

Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report

News

Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best smartphone deals available now

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best smartphone deals available now

Volarant gets its first Indian agent called Harbor: All you need to know

Gaming

Volarant gets its first Indian agent called Harbor: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top features coming to Google Meet: Check details

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 this week

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More