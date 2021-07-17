comscore Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week
Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

Top free apps on Google Play store this week: Best 5 most popular free apps on Play store include Meesho, Instagram, Google Meet, Flipkart, more.

Google Play store comes pre-installed with all smartphones that run on Android software. Regardless of whether old or new Android version, all phones come bundled with Play store and millions and billions of apps with it. Over the last few years, the number of app developers have gone up by many folds. These days, you will find an app for everything possible, be it for drinking water reminder, home workout, and many more. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone 12 mini sells with massive Rs 8,000 flat discount on Flipkart

Google Play store lists apps across different categories including gaming, adventure, sports, fitness, nature, leisure, and more. The Play store also categories apps in terms of top free, top paid, new releases and more. Let’s take a look at top free apps on Google Play store in this week. Also Read - Top free app on Google Play store: Meesho beats Instagram to top the chart

Top 5 free apps on Google Play store

Meesho

This is surprising. Meesho app is available for download on both Play store and Apple App store. Meesho is the top Google Play store app that basically allows users to earn money buy sitting at home. Users will just need to sell products available on the platform to their friends and earn commission for it. Also Read - Twitter shuts down Fleets, its Instagram Stories clone

Instagram

Instagram is the second top free app on the play store. Facebook owned photo sharing app is one of the most used social media apps globally. Instagram lets users share photos, videos, Reels and much more. The social media app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Snapchat

Snapchat is the third top free app this week. Snapchat is one of the most users social media apps in the country alongside Instagram, Facebook, among others. The social media app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Google Meet

Google Meet takes the fourth spot in the list. The video calling app gained wide popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. Google Meet is one of the most used video calling platforms available in the country. The video calling app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Flipkart

Flipkart is the fifth top free app on Play store this week. Flipkart is among the best online shopping platforms in the country besides Amazon, and some others. The online shopping platform is available for download on both Play store as well as Apple App store.

Next five apps in the list are: Zoom, Facebook, Truecaller, and PLAYit.

  • Published Date: July 17, 2021 5:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 17, 2021 5:50 PM IST

