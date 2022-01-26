Top investment apps in India in 2022: Groww, ET Money, CashRich, and more

Mutual funds can be broadly classified into direct and regular schemes. Direct mutual funds refer to funds that do not involve any third-party agent, distributor, or broker. Investors can invest directly in Asset Management Companies (AMCs) through Direct Funds. On the other hand, regular fund investments involve a third party that handles the mutual funds for the investors. Also Read - Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops launched: What special feature do they offer?

Here are top Mutual fund apps for investment:

Groww

Groww is one of the most reliable mutual fund apps about the best apps for mutual funds. The simplicity and transparency of this app make Groww the best mutual fund app in India. You can start investing in mutual funds with Groww just by completing paperless KYC.

There are no account opening fees and brokerage/commission for buying or selling funds on Groww. Additionally, it offers several blogs, videos, and insights on the fund, making it a better learning platform for new investors. Moreover, this app serves as the best mutual fund app for Android, with an easy-to-use user interface for quick and simple navigation.

ET Money

Launched by Times Group, ETMoney is one of the best apps for investing in mutual funds that have caught the attention of new investors. Packed with deep insights and fundamentals to advanced concepts of fund investing, this app helps investors develop strategies to meet their financial goals through mutual fund investing.

ETMoney is the best app for mutual fund investments due to its help in saving tax. Moreover, it offers to buy and sell funds at zero brokerage, which increases the returns in the long run. Additionally, it provides an expense manager, which helps investors track and monitor all expenses.

KFinKart

KFinKart was designed to make mutual fund investing a one-touch process. It is one of the best apps to invest in mutual funds with a simple and easy-to-understand interface. Investors get the same view of their investment portfolio. Also, one of the unique features that make Kefincart the best app to track mutual funds in India is the addition of multiple folios. This feature enables investors to track their portfolio and their family portfolio.

KFinKart also provides insights on investment patterns to help investors improve their investment strategies. It also provides facilities like reinvestment and starts or stops SIP, which enhances investment convenience.

CashRich

The dynamic SIP methodology makes CashRich the best app to invest in Mutual Funds. The app enables investors to diversify their fund portfolio to earn better returns and save more tax. It has a ‘Switch’ feature that offers to quickly switch fund investments within different schemes of the same AMC.

CashRich is considered the best app for its free investment portfolio review, which helps investors improve their investment strategies. The app also provides personalized recommendations for investors. For any queries, they have offered active chatbots to assist you at any time of the day.