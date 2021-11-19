comscore Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution
News

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution

Apps

The level of pollution has reached much higher than usual in Delhi NCR and other states. This is causing great harm to the health of the people and can lead to diseases like asthma and stroke. If you are going out of the house, then definitely check the pollution level, i.e., the AQI (Air Quality Index) of your city with the help of the following apps.

air pollution

Image source: Maxpixel.net

Many states like Delhi, Mumbai, and Haryana are currently in the grip of air pollution. The level of air pollution is continuously increasing. People complain about burning sensations in the eyes, while many people face problems like colds and coughs. Many schools have also been closed in Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Amazon India offers deals on air purifiers under 'Breathe Safe Store': Check prices, features

In these cities, the level of pollution has reached much higher than usual. This is causing harm to people’s health and can lead to diseases like asthma and stroke. If you are going out of the house, then make sure to check the pollution level, i.e., the AQI (Air Quality Index) of your city. Also Read - Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Firecrackers are also one of the reasons behind increasing air pollution. The smoke emitted from these firecrackers raises the dust and pollutants in the air. They not only increase the pollution but also pose a threat to our health. There are several apps available on Play Store through which you can calculate the air quality. Also Read - Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

SAFAR Air app

Users can download this app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Safar app has been specially made by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Users will be able to check the pollution level of the surrounding area through this app. Additionally, users will also get the support of Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati languages in this app.

IQAir Visual

This app gives users real-time air pollution and weather information of more than 10 thousand cities. Along with this, users will also get tips to avoid corrosion in this app. This app has received the Best of 2018 award from the Google Play Store. It can give information about the weather for the next seven days.

Plume Labs

People will be able to check pollution levels with air reports through this app. Along with this, users will continue to get information about the pollution status in the air on an hourly basis. In addition, this app will also inform people about the reduction of pollution. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 2:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2021 2:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
News
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Photo Gallery

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Photo Gallery

Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

News

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Apps

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 to come with these hardware updates

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more

Apps

Top mobile apps to track air quality and pollution: Safar Air app, Plume Labs, and more
Amazon offers deals on air purifiers: Check prices, features

Deals

Amazon offers deals on air purifiers: Check prices, features
Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time

Apps

Air pollution rising in Delhi NCR: How to check air quality index in real-time
5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

News

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier
Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

News

Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI 1.7 अपडेट हुआ लाइव, Erangel मैप में जुड़े नए कमाल के फीचर्स

Hyundai और Kia ने पेश किया इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कॉन्सेप्ट, मिलते हैं गजब के फीचर्स

Apple Electric Car में नहीं होगी स्टीयरिंग! खास जानकारी आई सामने

Vivo Y76 5G फोन 23 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

इंस्टाग्राम अपने थ्रेड्स ऐप को करेगा बंद, अब यूजर्स म्यूजिक के साथ कर पाएंगे फीड पोस्ट

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more
Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control
Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue

News

Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1 update to fix Watch Series 7 charging issue
MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

News

MediaTek Filogic 130, Filogic 130A chipsets with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support launched for IoT devices

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers