Many states like Delhi, Mumbai, and Haryana are currently in the grip of air pollution. The level of air pollution is continuously increasing. People complain about burning sensations in the eyes, while many people face problems like colds and coughs. Many schools have also been closed in Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Amazon India offers deals on air purifiers under 'Breathe Safe Store': Check prices, features

In these cities, the level of pollution has reached much higher than usual. This is causing harm to people’s health and can lead to diseases like asthma and stroke. If you are going out of the house, then make sure to check the pollution level, i.e., the AQI (Air Quality Index) of your city. Also Read - Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Firecrackers are also one of the reasons behind increasing air pollution. The smoke emitted from these firecrackers raises the dust and pollutants in the air. They not only increase the pollution but also pose a threat to our health. There are several apps available on Play Store through which you can calculate the air quality. Also Read - Top 5 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 20,000

SAFAR Air app

Users can download this app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Safar app has been specially made by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Users will be able to check the pollution level of the surrounding area through this app. Additionally, users will also get the support of Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati languages in this app.

IQAir Visual

This app gives users real-time air pollution and weather information of more than 10 thousand cities. Along with this, users will also get tips to avoid corrosion in this app. This app has received the Best of 2018 award from the Google Play Store. It can give information about the weather for the next seven days.

Plume Labs

People will be able to check pollution levels with air reports through this app. Along with this, users will continue to get information about the pollution status in the air on an hourly basis. In addition, this app will also inform people about the reduction of pollution. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.