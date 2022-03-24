comscore Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience
Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

Truecaller's new update brings tons of features: Urgent Messages, revamped Smart SMS, the ability to edit sent texts, setting default view, and sharing of Smart Cards.

Truecaller, the third-party caller-identification app has introduced a bunch of features to enhance user experience. The company in a blog post highlighted the features that are coming for Android users like Urgent Messages, revamped Smart SMS, the ability to edit sent texts, setting default view, and sharing of Smart Cards. Also Read - Best 5 Marvel games on Android to play this summer

The update is currently rolled out for the users residing in India. “We continue to remain focused on the evolving needs of our users and meet those needs with futuristic solutions. These features get us closer to our mission: to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone. Truecaller has evolved into a powerful communication hub and for the people who wish to use the app to its fullest, these features will add immense value. The features are fun and easy-to-use and can solve many problems we face in our day-to-day messaging.” Mr. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer & Managing Director, Truecaller India commenting on the new add-ons said. Also Read - Best Android wallpaper apps: Tapet, Litwallz, Zedge and more

Here’s a brief on the new Truecaller features-

Urgent messages: As per Truecaller the new feature allows users to send “critical or time-sensitive messages” with a custom notification. The ‘urgent message’ will show up on the recipient’s screen with high visibility, even if another app is open, it will not disappear until the recipient reads it. Also Read - Nothing phone (1) smartphone announced, aims to compete with Apple

Edit sent chat messages: With this feature, users will be able to edit/ make changes to the chat message even after the receiver has viewed it. In case one edits a message, the receiver will get to see ‘Chat (edited)’. Users can edit chat messages at any time after sending a message. It is worth mentioning that this new editing feature is only available for Truecaller Chat, not SMS.

Set default launch screen: Following the update, Truecaller users will now be able to choose the default appearance of the app when it is first launched. With a simple long-press on the Calls or Messages tab, it can be set as the default view. The next time the app is opened, it will open to the default.

Smart SMS experience: This new feature on Truecaller lets users keep messages organised, something similar to SMS organiser. It has the visibility of any important messages which will become far easier thanks to smart filters such as transactions, deliveries, travel, bills, etc. The company explains, “Since most SMSs are one-way incoming messages, we are presenting all important messages chronologically thereby ensuring that discovery of any important messages will become far easier so that users don’t have to go in and out of different SMS threads to read every new SMS. You can also filter by top senders”.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 9:51 PM IST

