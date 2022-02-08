Truecaller has partnered with several global Android smartphone manufacturers to integrate the Truecaller app on smartphones in markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Latin America. The company aims to work with as many smartphone makers as possible in the future. Also Read - Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in 2021, followed by Samsung: Counterpoint

"Truecaller remains one of the most downloaded apps in several large countries. However, not every smartphone user is tech-savvy enough to download an app. Anecdotally, we often hear how first-time smartphone users in emerging markets take the help of shopkeepers or friends and family to download Truecaller. This move is in line with our global ambitions to make it available for everyone, but also aims to make Truecaller easier to use for millions of new users," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller.

"With the latest version of Truecaller integrated on several world-leading smartphone makers, consumers can be up and running with Truecaller within seconds of setting up their new phone. Although these integrations do not automatically generate a new active user on Truecaller, it is an important step to allow more consumers to discover and benefit from the features of Truecaller. Today, we have more than 220 million active users in India, a country with more than 450 million smartphone users. This number is expected to grow to over 700 million smartphone users in the coming three years. During the last two years, our market penetration has grown from 35 percent to almost 50 percent and we see a great potential with these kinds of partnerships to scale this even faster," concluded Alan.

Truecaller plans to cover over 100 million new Android smartphones in several markets over the next two years. The partnership allows Truecaller to be integrated with the smartphone from the factory. The app claims that consumers are free to exercise their choice of using the app, with no guarantee of a new active user from the start.