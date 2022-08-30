comscore Truecaller launches improved version of app for Apple iPhones, iOS devices
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Truecaller Launches Improved Version Of App For Apple Iphones Ios Devices
News

Truecaller launches improved version of app for Apple iPhones

Apps

The new Truecaller app claims to be better at protection against spam and scam as well as faster onboarding process for new users

Truecaller

Truecaller app

Truecaller today launched a brand-new version of its iPhone app for users around the world. The new Caller ID and Spam blocker app will be available for iOS users. According to Truecaller, the iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter in terms of overall app size and more efficient. Apple claims the new app will even run better on older Apple iPhones, even the iPhone 6S. Additionally, the new app claims to be 10 times better at spam, scam, and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app. Also Read - Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: Here's how to use it

This change in Truecaller app has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more effectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. The new Truecaller app for iPhone has a complete design refresh as well as user experience. Truecaller flow that results in far shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app. Also Read - Loan App Scam: Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

Here are the major changes in the new Truecaller for iPhone:

-Claims to be better at protection against spam and scam
-Faster onboarding process for new users
-New detailed view when you search for numbers
-Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact) Also Read - Sealed, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

Truecaller has also informed about the future updates of the app and the improvements it will bring. They have promised improvements on SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster.

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers, and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.

“We’ve been innovating within Apple’s platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. “This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to.”

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 3:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE might come with Face ID, notch and more
Mobiles
Apple's upcoming iPhone SE might come with Face ID, notch and more
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max tipped to have 30W fast charging

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max tipped to have 30W fast charging

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop with 120Hz screen launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop with 120Hz screen launched in India

Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh: Check new features and other details

automobile

Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh: Check new features and other details

Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Smart TVs

Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Truecaller launches improved version of app for Apple iPhones

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE might come with Face ID, notch and more

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop with 120Hz screen launched in India

Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh: Check new features and other details

Xiaomi X series smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Features

From Apple Airpods to Samsung Buds, check Out the Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022
How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video

Features

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Step by Step Tutorial Video
Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart

News

Deal of the Day: iPhone 11 available for Rs 25,000, Check Out the Offers on Flipkart
Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More