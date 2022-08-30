Truecaller Launches Improved Version Of App For Apple Iphones Ios Devices

Truecaller today launched a brand-new version of its iPhone app for users around the world. The new Caller ID and Spam blocker app will be available for iOS users. According to Truecaller, the iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter in terms of overall app size and more efficient. Apple claims the new app will even run better on older Apple iPhones, even the iPhone 6S. Additionally, the new app claims to be 10 times better at spam, scam, and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app. Also Read - Snapchat introduces new creative feature Dual Camera: Here's how to use it

This change in Truecaller app has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more effectively take advantage of advanced background features in iOS. The new Truecaller app for iPhone has a complete design refresh as well as user experience. Truecaller flow that results in far shorter times for initial onboarding and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app. Also Read - Loan App Scam: Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

Here are the major changes in the new Truecaller for iPhone:

-Claims to be better at protection against spam and scam

-Faster onboarding process for new users

-New detailed view when you search for numbers

-Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact) Also Read - Sealed, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

Truecaller has also informed about the future updates of the app and the improvements it will bring. They have promised improvements on SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search unknown callers even faster.

The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers, and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.

“We’ve been innovating within Apple’s platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. “This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to.”