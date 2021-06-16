comscore Truecaller on Android cleans up your SMS inbox, do free group voice calls 
News

Truecaller on Android can now clean up your SMS inbox spam with one tap

Apps

The latest update to the Truecaller app on Android adds a couple of new features such as SMS inbox cleaner, free group video calls and more. 

truecaller ios app

Truecaller has long wanted to be your default phone dialler app for a long time and is now giving legit reasons to make the move. In the latest update to the Android app, Truecaller is now letting users sort out their SMS inbox and offer free voice calls for large groups. These features have not reached the iOS ecosystem yet.   Also Read - COVID-19 Healthcare Directory launched by Truecaller for Android users

The update now allows users to host free voice calls with large groups within the app. Additionally, the new SMS features now take on the responsibility of sorting out messages as well as cleaning up the spam messages flooding your Inbox. The features are available for free to all registered users of Truecaller on Android.  Also Read - Truecaller Verified Businesses feature launched to improve call pickup rate

Truecaller gets new features to sort out your phone 

Truecaller Also Read - Truecaller's Guardian app bug that led hackers track users' data gets fixed

As part of the update, there are three major features that Android users can start using right now. 

Smart SMS 

This feature will sort out various kinds of SMS messages within the Truecaller SMS inbox. The app will now categorise and sort spam messages as and when they come. The feature is like how the app categorises spam calls. Hence, if you rely on OTP messages and transaction receipts a lot, this feature could come in handy.  

Inbox Cleaner 

As the name suggests, Inbox Cleaner will scan your message inbox and bring up useless messages to be deleted. The feature will filter old OTP messages and other spam messages with just one click. Users can then choose to delete them in bilk at once, thereby saving themselves from going through each one of them.  

The deletion can take place in the background and users can expect to delete up to 1000 messages in one go.  

Group Voice calls 

Truecaller will now also allow users to host group voice chats with full encryption, similar to MS Teams and Zoom. One group call can include up to eight participants. The feature can also filter out spam members of the call and even notify the host when someone is busy on another call. Users will also have a dial back option from call logs to manage the group, including adding or removing participants, when dialling them back. 

  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 8:00 PM IST

