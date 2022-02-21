Truth Social: Donald Trump launches his own social media platform

Donald Trump has launched his own social media venture called Truth Social. The app has been listed on the Apple App Store in the US. It is currently unavailable in India. Also Read - Donald Trump’s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

As per a report from Reuters, the Truth Social has been automatically downloaded on iPhones that pre-ordered the application. Others can head over to the Apple App Store to install the app. Also Read - Donald Trump to launch new social media platform called TRUTH: But why?

Some users are unable to register for the app. The platform is reportedly showing a “due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist” message. Also Read - Donald Trump's presidential website reportedly hacked, defaced

Truth Social officially announced

The Truth Social application has been available for beta testers for a while now. Before the official release, the app was made available to select users for testing. The app is available for free download for iPhone users in the United States.

The launch of Truth Social marks the return of former US President Donald Trump on social media. To recall, Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for posting messages inciting violence.

The app clearly aims to take on the likes of other popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, among others. Truth Social has been positioned to offer users free speech. The social media platform is calling users who want to put forward their opinion without any limitations.

Leaked screenshots of the Truth Social app previously showed a Twitter-like user interface in red colour. Additionally, executives close to the development have revealed that there will be no edit button for “truths” similar to tweets. He also revealed that Truth Social platform will include features like — direct messages or DMs, signing up to receive notifications, blocking and unblocking, among others.

Users will also have the opportunity to get verified on the Truth Social platform similar to Twitter. The company hasn’t yet revealed the criteria for users to get verified.