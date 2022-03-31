comscore TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know
TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Twitter could soon transition TweetDeck to be a part of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which means it will become a paid service.

(Image: Jane Manchun Wong)

Twitter might soon make TweetDeck exclusive to Twitter Blue as a paid feature. The company is reportedly working on a new version of TweetDeck, which the company will bundle with its Twitter Blue service. Twitter Blue is currently priced at $2.99 (approximately Rs 226). Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has discovered an in-development sign up page for the service. In the screenshot shared by Wong, we can see that the company claims that TweetDeck is “a powerful real-time tool for people who live on Twitter.” The page also stated that the service is an “ad free experience.” Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

To recall, Wong had earlier claimed that the new TweetDeck will be bundled with the Twitter Blue subscription plan.

To recall, Twitter last year announced a major design overhaul for TweetDeck, it later also rolled out an advanced search feature to help users find content. The new features rolled out to TweetDeck include an improved composer, access to new column types, and more.

In other news, Twitter recently announced that it is testing a dedicated Cricket tab for the Explore page in India. The new tab is a standalone section, where cricket fans will be able to catch all the latest updates about their favourite matches, teams, and players. It also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indic languages to increase engagement.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 7:31 PM IST

