TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Twitter might soon make TweetDeck exclusive to Twitter Blue as a paid feature. The company is reportedly working on a new version of TweetDeck, which the company will bundle with its Twitter Blue service. Twitter Blue is currently priced at $2.99 (approximately Rs 226).

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has discovered an in-development sign up page for the service. In the screenshot shared by Wong, we can see that the company claims that TweetDeck is "a powerful real-time tool for people who live on Twitter." The page also stated that the service is an "ad free experience."

To recall, Wong had earlier claimed that the new TweetDeck will be bundled with the Twitter Blue subscription plan.

The new @TweetDeck might become a paid feature, exclusive to @TwitterBlue subscribers according to the code I’ve come across in the app The code gates the access of TweetDeck on whether the user has Twitter Blue subscription and redirects them to the sign-up page if they don’t pic.twitter.com/cylyrV3Iwv — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 16, 2022

To recall, Twitter last year announced a major design overhaul for TweetDeck, it later also rolled out an advanced search feature to help users find content. The new features rolled out to TweetDeck include an improved composer, access to new column types, and more.

In other news, Twitter recently announced that it is testing a dedicated Cricket tab for the Explore page in India. The new tab is a standalone section, where cricket fans will be able to catch all the latest updates about their favourite matches, teams, and players. It also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indic languages to increase engagement.