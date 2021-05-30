Twitter account verification program paused once again; here's why

Twitter recently relaunched its account verification program and in just over a week has paused the program once again. The reason stated behind the pause is that it received more requests than it anticipated and now it needs time to review the requests. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, just not Twitter: Govt

As of now, the company has not revealed when it will once again start accepting new requests under the program. However, it does state that it plans to “reopen requests soon.” Also Read - Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. Also Read - Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

The program was brought back after three years of it being shelved

Twitter relaunched the account verification program after over three years of it being shelved. The program was shelved back in November 2017. The reason provided by the company back then was user confusion about the program. Back then, the company had promised to bring back the program with improvements.

The new verification program offers more clarity

The new verification, which was introduced just over a week back, brought in more clarity about who can get verified. The company states that it will provide the blue badge to accounts that are “authentic, notable, and active”. Apart from this, the accounts must also fit into at least one of the criteria listed below:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Apart from these, Twitter has set some more guidelines, which need to be met to get verified. To take a look at all the guidelines, you can click here and here.