Twitter is testing a new accessibility feature that can make image descriptions or alt text descriptions more prominent on the platform. Now, the images will come with a new “alt badge” that will show the image description. According to Twitter, “we’re launching 2 features 3% of Twitter across Android, iOS, and Web: the public ALT badge and exposed image descriptions.” Notably, this change comes after Twitter hired a dedicated accessibility team for the platform. Also Read - Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to help creators manage payments on the platform

The newly introduced ALT badge on images will let the readers know if someone has added a description to the image. According to Twitter, image descriptions or “alt text” benefits “people who are blind, have low vision, use assistive technology, live in low-bandwidth areas, or want more context”. They can also help users get information about the image, in case they don’t have a fast internet connection. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

This limited release will last for about a month. During that time, we’ll gather feedback, work through bugs, and plan for global availability by the beginning of April. Also Read - Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab If you haven’t been adding image descriptions to your Tweets, here’s how: https://t.co/bkJmhRpZPg. (2 of 6) — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) March 9, 2022

Twitter has confirmed that the test will last for a month, after which they will “gather feedback, work through bugs, and plan for global availability by the beginning of April”.

To add an image description, you just need to tap on the “Add description” option that appears after you upload a picture. To see the alt text of an image, select that “ALT” badge and the description will open instantly. You can close it by pressing the escape key, or clicking on any spot outside the description box.

In the announcement thread, Twitter has even elaborated on the fact that how these descriptions will appear. “If you have access to these features, a black rectangle with the white letters A L T, spelling ALT, will appear on images with an image description. This is also called alternative or alt text.”