comscore Twitter is testing two new features for better accessibility
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter is testing 'ALT badge' and 'exposed image descriptions' for better accessibility
News

Twitter is testing 'ALT badge' and 'exposed image descriptions' for better accessibility

Apps

The newly introduced Twitter ALT badge on images will let the readers know if someone has added a description to the image.

twitter

Twitter is testing a new accessibility feature that can make image descriptions or alt text descriptions more prominent on the platform. Now, the images will come with a new “alt badge” that will show the image description. According to Twitter, “we’re launching 2 features 3% of Twitter across Android, iOS, and Web: the public ALT badge and exposed image descriptions.” Notably, this change comes after Twitter hired a dedicated accessibility team for the platform. Also Read - Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to help creators manage payments on the platform

The newly introduced ALT badge on images will let the readers know if someone has added a description to the image. According to Twitter, image descriptions or “alt text” benefits “people who are blind, have low vision, use assistive technology, live in low-bandwidth areas, or want more context”. They can also help users get information about the image, in case they don’t have a fast internet connection. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Twitter has confirmed that the test will last for a month, after which they will “gather feedback, work through bugs, and plan for global availability by the beginning of April”.

To add an image description, you just need to tap on the “Add description” option that appears after you upload a picture. To see the alt text of an image, select that “ALT” badge and the description will open instantly. You can close it by pressing the escape key, or clicking on any spot outside the description box.

In the announcement thread, Twitter has even elaborated on the fact that how these descriptions will appear. “If you have access to these features, a black rectangle with the white letters A L T, spelling ALT, will appear on images with an image description. This is also called alternative or alt text.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot
Features
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Features

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter is testing two new features for better accessibility

Apps

Twitter is testing two new features for better accessibility
Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US
Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Features

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more
Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

Apps

Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab
Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

News

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ होली का जश्न, आज से रोज मिलेंगी फ्री गन स्किन

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A73 images leaked ahead of the official launch: Here s expected price, specifications, features
OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details
Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Apps

Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how
Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications

News

Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, specifications
Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

Electric Vehicle

Oben Electric to launch new high-performance electric motorcycle Oben Rorr

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers