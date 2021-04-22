comscore Twitter Android, iOS users can now view and Upload 4K images, videos; Fleets gets new feature
Twitter Android, iOS users can now Tweet 4K images, videos; Fleets gets new feature

Twitter users will now be able to view and Tweet high-resolution 4K images. The feature is available for all users on iOS and Android. To recall, Twitter started testing 4K image upload for mobile users earlier this year. Also Read - Twitter down: Users facing logout issues, failure to load feed and more

It is now being finally rolled out for everyone. “Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings,” Twitter Support said in a Tweet. Also Read - Twitter is down in India for some users, company says it's working on a fix

Twitter web app already supports high-resolution images. To view 4K images, users will need to enable the “high-quality images” option in the “data usage” section of the settings menu. To upload or Tweet 4K images, simply enable “high-quality image uploads” from the “data usage” section. Also Read - Twitter Spaces: How to start, join the audio-based Clubhouse alternative

Twitter users can also select whether to enable high-resolution images for both cellular and Wi-Fi or only Wi-Fi. There is an option to disable the feature as well.

Twitter is also rolling out the option to add background images or videos to Fleets. Twitter announced in a Tweet that the update is rolling out on iOS. “Now you can bless the Tweets in your Fleets with pics of baby pigeons or whatever pics and vids you want really. Rolling out on iOS,” the Tweet read.

To add a background image to Fleets, users can either click a new photo or select an existing one from their phone’s photo gallery. This is not the first time Twitter has added features for users to let them customise Fleets.

After rolling out Fleets for everyone globally in November last year, Twitter added the ability to add GIFs and stickers to Fleets earlier this month. It is available as an update for Twitter’s Android, as well as, iOS versions.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2021 8:03 PM IST

