Twitter announces gold checkmark for business accounts: Check details

Twitter has introduced gold checkmarks for business accounts on its platform. The Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging platform today announced that it is replacing the official label for business accounts on its platform with gold checkmarks. Gold checkmarks will replace the existing blue checkmarks that is currently being used in official accounts.

"The gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business," Twitter wrote in a support page explaining the significance of gold checkmarks.

Furthermore, the company said that not all blue checkmarks are being replaced with gold checkmarks. The company will retain its blue checkmarks, but they will be used for different purposes. In its support page, Twitter said that blue checkmarks can mean two different things — either that an account was verified under Twitter's previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter's new Twitter Blue subscription product, which was made available on iOS on November 9, 2022.

“Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process,” the company added.

Furthermore, the company said that it will soon be adding a new gray checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter checkmarks and what they mean

In total, Twitter will offer checkmarks in three different colours. Here’s what they mean:

> Gold — Official business account through Twitter Blue for Business

> Blue — Twitter Blue subscription product

> Gray — Government and multilateral accounts

Twitter Blue reintroduced

Twitter also reintroduced its Twitter Blue subscription service. The company in a blog post said that it is re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups on iOS and web. Twitter Blue will give subscribers access to subscriber-only features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode along with a blue checkmark after their accounts have been reviewed.

Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8 per month on web, and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS. Subscription prices on Android haven’t been announced yet. However, the company said that subscribers who sign up on one platform will have Twitter Blue access on all supported platforms, that is, iOS, Android, and web.

As of now, Twitter Blue is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The company plans to roll out the service to more countries soon.