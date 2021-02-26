Twitter brings Super Follows for creators, new Communities feature

Twitter just announced a pair of upcoming features- Super Follows, and Communities for its platform at its annual Analyst Day event on Thursday. Alongside these premium features, the social media service also showcased a new Safety Mode feature that will allow users to block and mute abusive accounts. Also Read - Twitter considered buying ShareChat to place Moj app as TikTok's global rival: Report

Twitter: Super Followers feature

The premium feature Super Follows will basically allow Twitter users to charge their followers for access to extra content. While the pay-for-post feature will enable users to make money from content created exclusively for specific users, Twitter notes that the aim for bringing Super Follows is “rethinking the incentives” of their service. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

Apparently, followers who will pay a set monthly amount will be able to access exclusive content, subscriber-only newsletter, deals and discounts, community access, and a special supporter badge. The Verge notes that Twitter will likely take a cut, given the social media platform has been giving hints at subscription features that would become a new source of revenue for the company. Twitter shared screenshots suggesting that the Super Followers subscription model could cost $4.99 (approx. Rs 360) a month. However, Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour said (via CNBC) that the ‘price point’ will be customizable depending on accounts. Also Read - Twitter rolls out voice DM feature for users in India, here's how it works

Twitter: Communities feature

Twitter has announced another feature called Communities. With this new feature, users will be able to create and join groups around specific interests or themes. Although the functionality sounds somewhat similar to Facebook Groups, it will help users on the platform to see posts from like-minded individuals rather than random tweets popping up on the timeline like in the current structure.

While the company is leaning into the “micro-communities,” Twitter seems to be mimicking its rivals to generate more revenue. Direct payment tools have recently become popular among creators with platforms like Patreon, YouTube, GitHub witnessing success with the direct payment feature.

Twitter: Safety mode feature

On a related note, the social networking service has also shared a glimpse of its new feature called Safety Mode. The feature when turned on will automatically block and mute abusive accounts. The screenshots shared by Twitter note that the platform will automatically detect abusive and spammy accounts and limit how those accounts ‘can engage’ with users’ content for seven days. Twitter hasn’t shared a specific timeline as to when these will become available.