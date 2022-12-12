Twitter begins rolling out Community Notes globally: How to use it

Twitter recently announced that it has started rolling out its much-awaited Community Notes feature to all its users across the globe. The company, in a post on its official Twitter handle said that the feature is visible to all its users, which includes its Android and iOS-based apps and the web, across the globe. With this feature, Twitter users across the globe will be able to see and rate notes on the micro-blogging platform. Also Read - Twitter to increase character-limit from 280 to 4000: Elon Musk

To recall, Twitter first introduced Community Notes feature on its platform as Birdwatch back in January 2021 in a bid to tackle the spread of fake news on the platform. The feature that was first introduced in the US focussed on having a ‘community-driven approach to help address misleading information on Twitter’.

“Birdwatch allows people to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context,” Twitter had said at the time.

“Eventually we aim to make notes visible directly on Tweets for the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of contributors,” it had added.

Then earlier this year, the company had renamed Birdwatch to Community Notes. Now, nearly two years later, Twitter is finally rolling out its Community Notes feature to all its users across the globe.

“People around the world who want to have additional impact—including writing notes—can now sign up at https://twitter.com/i/flow/join-birdwatch As there are important nuances in each market, we’ll expand the contributor base country-by-country. We’ll add contributors from a first new country soon,” Twitter wrote in a thread.

If you want to help rectify information on Twitter and join the company’s Community Notes program, here is what you need to do:

How to become a Community Notes Contributor on Twitter

Step 1: Go to Twitter Community Notes Contributor page. Alternatively, you can click here.

Step 2: Click on the Join Community Notes program at the bottom of the window.

Step 3: The following screen shows the criteria for joining the program. If you meet all the set rules, tap the Got It button at the bottom.

How to add a Community Notes Contributor on a Tweet

Step 1: Click or tap the three dots menu on the Tweet’s top right and then tap the ‘Write a Community Note’ option.

Step 2: Answer the required multiple-choice questions to help Twitter understand why a Tweet might or might not be misleading.

Step 3: In the text field, write the context you feel would help others understand why that Tweet is or is not misleading.

Step 4: After you have submitted it, the note will be available on the Community Notes site for other contributors to read and rate.