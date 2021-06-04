Twitter Blue FAQs: What is it? How much does it cost? Is free Twitter going away?

Twitter has finally launched its first premium subscription service, dubbed Twitter Blue. The service is currently live in Australia and Canada. The company states that Twitter Blue will provide its users “access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level.” Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new premium service. Also Read - Twitter Blue price in India revealed: This is how much you will need to pay

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a new monthly subscription service offered by Twitter that will provide users with access to premium features and app customisations. Also Read - Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes

What all features will it offer?

Twitter Blue will offer its subscribers access to unique features including Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet and Reader Mode.

The Bookmark Folders feature will allow users to organise tweets they have saved by letting them manage content so when they need it, they can find it easily and efficiently.

The Undo Tweet feature will allow users to preview and revise their tweets before they goes live. The feature will have a customisable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread posts to their timeline.

Reader Mode will provide users with a “beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise.” This will basically make it easier for users to read long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text.

Apart from this, subscribers will also get access to other perks like customisable app icons for their device’s home screen and colour themes for the Twitter app, they will also have access to a dedicated subscription customer support.

How much does it cost?

The Twitter Blue subscription service is currently available in Australia for AUD 4.49 (approximately Rs 250) per month and at CAD 3.49 (approximately Rs 210) per month in Canada.

Where is it available?

Currently, the service is being offered for iOS users located in Canada and Australia. The company is expected to start rolling out the premium service to additional regions and Android devices in the coming months. Twitter has revealed that the service will launch in India soon for a fee of Rs 269 per month.

Can I use the service on my Android device?

Even if you purchase the Twitter Blue subscription on iOS for your account and then log into the same account on Twitter for Android, you will be able to access some of the features, however, Twitter says that it has not optimised the features for Android yet.

Is free Twitter going away?

Twitter will still remain free of cost to access for all users across the globe. Twitter Blue will simply be an add-on service that will provide its subscribers with enhanced features like undo tweet and more.