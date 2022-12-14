comscore Twitter Blue India pricing leaked online: Check details
Twitter Blue India pricing leaked online: Here’s how much you will have to pay

Twitter Blue subscription price for iOS users in India has been leaked online. However, the service is not available in India yet.

  • Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue subscription service earlier this week.
  • Twitter Blue is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
  • Twitter Blue is not available in India yet.
Twitter, earlier this week, relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service. However, the service is available in select geographies at the moment. According to the details shared by Twitter, its Twitter Blue subscription service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom at the moment. The company has promised to make the service available in more countries soon. Ahead of the available of Twitter Blue in India, the pricing for the iOS users has been leaked online. Also Read - Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council after several key members resign

Tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet said that Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 999 in India. He also shared a screenshot of Twitter app’s listing on Apple’s App Store wherein the India pricing for iOS is currently listed. Also Read - WhatsApp Avatar: How to create it and use it as your profile picture

We are BGR India were able to verify this pricing via our own Apple devices. Twitter Blue subscription price in India is indeed listed as Rs 999. Here’s a screenshot for your reference:

That said, Twitter has not launched the service in India yet and so it is possible that this pricing might change when Twitter Blue subscription service formally launches in India.

For the unversed, Twitter Blue is a subscription-based service by the microblogging platform that gives users access to additional features that are not available to non-paying subscribers. The list includes features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. In addition to this, Twitter Blue subscribers will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts have been reviewed to ensure they meet all of the company’s requirements.

As far as pricing is concerned, Twitter Blue costs $8 per month on the web, and $11 per month on iOS. Twitter has said that subscribers who sign up on one platform will have Twitter Blue access on all supported platforms, which includes iOS, Android, and the web. The micro-blogging platform also said that all existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Twitter Blue is not available for Android users yet and the company has said that it will offer subscriptions on Android soon.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2022 9:54 AM IST


