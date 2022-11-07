comscore Here’s when Twitter Blue will be available in India
News

Twitter Blue is coming to India, Elon Musk details when

Apps

At the moment, Twitter Blue is available for Twitter users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for $4.99 (Rs 410 approximately).

  • Twitter Blue is not available in India at the moment.
  • Now, Elon Musk has detailed when Twitter Blue will be available in India.
  • Twitter Blue will be available in India this month.
twitter logo

Twitter is expected to roll out its premium subscription service, dubbed as Twitter Blue, in India in less than a month’s time. This development was confirmed by Elon Musk, who took over the microblogging platform earlier this month, in a tweet on the platform. Also Read - Twitter head Elon Musk asks some laid off employees to return: Bloomberg reports

“Hopefully, less than a month,” Musk wrote in a response to a query about the availability of Twitter Blue in India. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $7.99 monthly for Twitter Blue

For the unversed, at the moment, Twitter Blue is available for Twitter users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand via Twitter’s iOS and Android apps, and on twitter.com. In the US, Twitter Blue monthly subscription costs $4.99 (Rs 410 approximately).

As of now, Twitter Blue offers a total of seven exclusive features to the subscribers. The list includes access to custom app icons, custom navigation, themes, ability to bookmark folders and undo tweets among others.

It is worth noting that when Twitter rolls out support for Twitter Blue in India, users will have to sign up for the subscription service in a bid to access the features offered by it. So, here is a step-by-step guide of how users can sign up for Twitter Blue.

How to sign up for Twitter Blue

Step 1: Open Twitter on your Android smartphone or iPhone or on web.

Step 2: Navigate to the Profile menu on in the app or twitter.com. In the app, users can tap the Home icon and then the Profile option access the Profile menu.

Step 3: Now select Twitter Blue.

Step 4: Next, select the Blue Subscribe for ‘$/mo’ button.

Step 5: Follow the in-app purchase instructions for iOS and Android. Web users can make the payment via Stripe.

Once you have made the payment, you can check your Twitter Blue status by navigating to the Profile menu in your app or on twitter.com and selecting Twitter Blue. If you are a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will see an Active status badge with a green check to indicate have enrolled for the Twitter Blue subscription service. To access the features offered by Twitter Blue, users can select one of the features Feature settings that appear under the Active badge on the platform.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 9:52 AM IST
