Twitter Blue may cost you a lot more on an iPhone, but less on web

Twitter may be planning to change the price of its Twitter Blue subscription for certain users. According to a new report, Twitter Blue on an iPhone may cost much more than the original price, while the same on the web will be slightly cheaper. The former seems like an outcome of the meeting Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook recently held, possibly to discuss the standoff Musk began in the first place by calling out Apple in his tweets.

The Information has reported that the subscription to Twitter Blue on iOS will be available through in-app purchases and, hence, cost $11 a month, up from $7.99 a month. The new price includes Apple's 30 percent cut, which previously was going from Twitter's pocket. Twitter is reportedly planning to introduce the new price for Twitter Blue with the relaunch, which may happen on Friday.

Musk met Cook at Apple Park recently, after which the world's richest man tweeted they had a "good conversation." He also said that there had been a misunderstanding over Apple potentially considering booting Twitter from the App Store. While Musk did not give the specifics, the two chiefs possibly talked about the commission sharing. If the report about Twitter charging extra on iPhone holds any water, the revision in price goes against Musk's stance, which he recently took, saying Apple's 30 percent commission is a "secret" tax.

It was Musk’s unending bashing of Apple’s 30 percent commission that fanned the grievances several other developers have had for a long time. For instance, Spotify does not let its iPhone app users subscribe to Spotify Premium on the device. After Musk pointed out the App Store commission, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote a series of tweets, mentioning several key people from the industry to highlight the issue of the 30 percent cut.

For people who want to subscribe using the web, the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription will come down slightly. The report said the new price will be $7 a month, instead of $7.99 for users subscribing on the web. Of course, there is no gateway on the web that Twitter has to cross to provide access and thus charge. But while we have an idea about the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription on both iOS and the web, there is no information about whether Twitter Blue would be available on Android and if it does, how much it would cost.