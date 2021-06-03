Twitter Blue price in India confirmed: It is slightly expensive than the US and UK

Twitter has confirmed the price of its paid subscription, Twitter Blue, in India. As per the Apple App store listing, Twitter Blue will be available at Rs 269 in the country. The price has been listed in the In-App Purchase section of the App store. The Google Play store doesn’t mention the price of Twitter Blue right now. That’s also because Twitter Blue paid premium subscription plan is not available in the country officially currently. Also Read - Twitter account verification process for blue tick resumes

With the price of Rs 269, looks like Twitter Blue paid subscription plan is slightly on the expensive side in India when compared to other markets. In the US, the Twitter Blue subscription is available for a price of $2.99 (which roughly translates to Rs 219) in the US. In comparison, Twitter Blue comes for a price of 2.49 Pounds (approximately around Rs 258) in the UK App store. Also Read - Twitter account verification program paused once again; here's why

All these prices have been listed in the Apple App store. No details on how much it will cost Android users. However, we do believe that the price could be the same for both iOS as well as Android users. Meanwhile, we will need to wait for Twitter to officially launch its premium paid subscription plan globally. The microblogging site is yet to confirm its premium service. It is likely that we will here confirmed details about the same in the days/weeks to come. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Google comply with new IT rules, just not Twitter: Govt

With Twitter Blue subscription service users will be offered premium features such as undo tweet, read mode, among others. Users will also get an opportunity to customize their fee/timeline with their favorite colour/theme. Twitter paid users will also get an option to change the app icon, now that’s going to be an interesting take.

While we know the price of the base plan, reports suggest that there will be more subscription plans as well. Basically, the more you pay, more features and privileges you get. There’s still no long-time awaited edit option, though.