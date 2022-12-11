Twitter Blue relaunches on Monday with increased price for iPhone users

Twitter once again has a relaunch date for its Twitter Blue subscription. After its scheduling and then postponement earlier, Twitter Blue is now slated to be relaunched on Monday — nearly a month after it was suspended for fueling chaos on the platform through fake accounts. Twitter Blue — which offers a blue checkmark to subscribers — will also be more expensive than before, but only for iOS users. Also Read - Elon Musk says Twitter will delete 1.5 billion accounts, but most users shouldn't worry

The Twitter Blue subscription will cost $11 a month for iOS users as the company adjusts Apple's 30 percent commission to its regular $8 a month fee, which will also continue for the rest of the users. In other words, if you sign up for Twitter Blue on the web, you will pay $8 a month. Although iOS users are supposed to pay extra, you could subscribe to Twitter Blue on the web and continue using it on your iPhone.

Twitter Blue relaunch

After Twitter CEO Elon Musk made drastic changes to the verification system on Twitter, anyone could get a blue checkmark by subscribing to Twitter Blue earlier. That led to several hoax accounts getting the blue tick and wreaking havoc on Twitter. With the relaunch, Twitter is tightening the system. Anyone who subscribes to Twitter Blue for a blue checkmark will need to register a phone number first. Esther Crawford, product manager at Twitter, said a phone number verification would help curb fake verified accounts, which were a big problem the last time. Moreover, changing the handle, display name, or profile photo will remove your blue checkmark until a review.

In addition to the blue checkmark, the Twitter Blue subscription offers features such as priority in replies, mentions, and searches, fewer advertisements, and the ability to post longer and high-quality videos and get early access to new features.

Twitter also announced that is replacing the “Official” label with a gold and grey tick for “government and multilateral accounts” later this week. The “Official” label came alongside the last version of the Twitter Blue subscription and it was also suspended for some time before Twitter widened the deployment.