Twitter Blue service rolled out for some users in India at Rs 719 per month

Twitter will add the gray "official" badge for some high-profile accounts like public figures, journalists, and others who are in danger of being impersonated on Twitter.

  • Twitter Blue service has started adding a blue tick as a part of the subscription.
  • Users will still be able to find out if the blue tick is given because of Twitter Blue service or if it is actually authentic.
  • Twitter will add the gray "official" badge for some high-profile accounts who are in danger of being impersonated on Twitter.
Twitter Blue is now rolling out for users in India.

After a long wait, Twitter has finally rolled out the Twitter Blue subscription service for select users in India. Priced at Rs $7.99 in the US, Elon Musk had announced that the Twitter Blue service pricing would be ‘adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity’. As reported by some users with a blue checkmark in India, Twitter Blue is introduced at Rs 719 per month in India. Yes, costlier than the US pricing ($8 which is approx Rs 646)! Also Read - Twitter's global market share grows by 55 percent as Elon Musk takes over

The service is already available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Notably, the service is available for a few iOS users only and the microblogging site has not made any official announcement regarding the Twitter Blue service in India. However, a few days back, Elon Musk hinted that it will be launched in India in less than a month. Screenshots of the service notifications were shared by iOS users on Twitter recently.

Twitter Blue service now comes with blue tick

Starting November 9, Twitter has started including the blue checkmark as a part of the service. Now, there will be two types of blue tick accounts on the platform, accounts that were verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic) and the second are the ones enrolled under the paid Twitter Blue service.

Twitter states, “Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.”

Notably, users will also be able to see if an account has a blue tick because it has a Twitter Blue subscription or because it’s “notable in government, news, entertainment or other designated category”.

Twitter Blue features

Twitter Blue service gives access to premium features like the edit button and blue tick. Such accounts will also be prioritised when it comes to replies, searches and mentions. The subscribers will also be able to post longer videos and audio on the platform.

The subscription has now removed the ad-free article for the Twitter Blue subscribers. Notably, Twitter will add the gray “official” badge for some high-profile accounts like public figures, businesses, celebrities, journalists, and others who are in danger of being impersonated on Twitter.

For the unversed, all the Twitter Blue subscribers (subscribed before or on November 9) will get the blue tick automatically and will continue to have it till the subscription duration ends.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 1:56 PM IST
