Twitter's plans to launch a subscription service as a way of monetisation has been in the news for a while now. New information regarding the same has popped up, which throws light on the service's expected name, features, and more.

The details also hint at the presence of a feature Twitter users have been demanding for years. Read on to know more about it.

Twitter’s subscription service coming soon

It is revealed that Twitter will name its subscription service 'Twitter Blue' and is expected to be priced at $2.99 a month, which translates to around Rs 219. The service will include a number of paid and exclusive features, which won't be available for those using the platform's free version.

We also have an idea about those exclusive features. Renowned researcher Jane Manchun Wong, via a tweet, has suggested that the Twitter Blue subscriptions service is most likely to include the ability to undo tweets.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

But this isn’t to be confused with the ability to edit tweets. Much like Gmail, users will be a few seconds to change or delete the post they are tweeted. Once the time’s up, it would get published. To recall, this was previously rumoured to get introduced.

While this isn’t the feature we’ve been wanting for years, at least it will help us review the tweet and save us from typos and mistakes.

Another feature will be a ‘Collections’ section. This will curate users’ favourite tweets so that they can view them later. This will similar to Instagram‘s ‘Save’ option that does the same job.

Apart from this, the service is expected to get features from Scroll and Revue, the services that have been recently acquired by the micro-blogging platform. While Scroll could help people get access to ad-free content on the platform, Revue could allow people to publish newsletters.

However, we still don’t know how the Twitter subscription service turns out to be. We also don’t have an idea as to when it will launch for people.

We will keep you posted on this once something official pops up. Hence, stay tuned.