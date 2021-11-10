comscore Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

The company's subscription service is also adding new features, including an undo button, which lets you recall tweets before they are sent.

  Published: November 10, 2021 5:28 PM IST
Twitter is rolling out new features in the United States and New Zealand. The company is offering the ability to users to undo tweets. Additionally, you can now read news articles without advertisements. Also Read - Instagram might soon introduce subscription plans for exclusive creators content

Twitter Blue is now rolling out to users in the , the company announced on Tuesday. The subscription service offered by the microblogging platform brings in a host of features such as the ability to undo tweets and reading some news articles without advertisements, among others. With Twitter Blue subscriptions, the social media giant is looking to diversify its revenue sources. Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

The company’s subscription service is also adding new features, including an undo button, which lets you recall tweets before they are sent. Also Read - Instagram brings back the post previews support for Twitter

“With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent,” the company said in a blogpost.

“Subscribers also have access to Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience. They can also change the text size within Reader to tailor their experience even further,” it added.

One of the features also lets people view ad-free articles on participating websites and gives a portion of revenue from Twitter Blue subscriptions to those sites.

“This is just the beginning for Ad-free Articles with much more ad-free content to come as we continue to build more partnerships, with more publishers, in more markets,” the company said.

According to the company, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within their network in continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press.

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 per cent more per person than they would have made from serving ads to that person. A better experience for readers — and more support for the journalism they care about,” the company mentioned.

Subscribers can add more flair to their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons and colourful themes and Bookmark Folders.

The company is also introducing Custom Navigation, which gives subscribers the ability to customise what appears in their navigation bar for quick access to the Twitter destinations they care about most.

The subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to 10-minutes (as opposed to the standard 2 minutes for non-subscribers) via Longer Video Uploads and pin their favourite conversations to the top of their DM’s with Pinned Conversations.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 10, 2021 5:28 PM IST

Best Sellers