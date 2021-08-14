Hey Twitter user, have you seen a lot of “blue ticks” distributed to prominent celebs or media persons? If you wanted one of those ticks for your account, you are sadly out of luck. Twitter has confirmed halting the verification process for a short while, owing to improving the application and review process from interested members. Also Read - Twitter goes chirpy with its new font and looks: Here’s all that’s changed

The Twitter Verified handle has reached out to its members, asking people hold on until they improve the process. There’s still no date mentioned, which could mean you may have to wait for a few weeks, or maybe months. Twitter Verified has been consoling annoyed members, promising to bring the service back as soon as possible. Also Read - RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature

Twitter “Blue Tick” halted

“We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience,” says Twitter in its latest blog post. Also Read - Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize for detecting algorithm bias

“We’re working quickly to implement some improvements to the application and review process before giving more people the option to apply. When we start rolling out access again, we’ll let everyone know,” replied when one user asked how long would it take.

“Don’t worry, we’re working through reviewing all of the applications we’ve received as quickly as we can,” says Twitter when one user asked what happens to those who had recently applied.

Do note that Twitter only awards the blue tick verification to those members who fall in these categories:

– Government

– Companies, brands and organizations

– News organizations and journalists

– Entertainment

– Sports and Gaming

– Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential People

Additionally, your Twitter account should have been active for the last 6 months, i.e., tweets, retweets, likes, follows, etc. The process will seek information like name, number, email address, and profile picture. The account should not have been banned for 12 hours or 7 days in the last year due to a violation of Twitter’s rules. Here’s a quick guide to applying for the verification process, when it goes active.

The blue tick verification process recently involved controversy with some high profile celebs. The company recently removed the verified status from ex-Indian cricketer MS Dhoni’s account after the star cricketer failed to put up any tweet in the last six months. The blue tick was later reinstated.