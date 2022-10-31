comscore Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine
Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine

Twitter, which is now under Elon Musk, acquired Vine in October 2012, and as of 2016, the app had over 200 million active monthly users since its inception.

New Twitter boss Elon Musk has sought to revive the microblogging site’s short-form video app Vine in the TikTok era. Also Read - Elon Musk plans to expand 280-character limit and let users post longer videos on Twitter

‘Chief Twit’ Musk posted a poll on his Twitter account, asking users if they think Vine should be brought back, with a caption, “Bring back Vine?”. Also Read - Twitter might start charging $20 per month for blue tick: Report

Several users expressed their thoughts on the poll. A user commented, “I think it would be a great idea to bring back Vine. It was a great platform for creative content and I think there is still a lot of potential there” Also Read - Twitter head Elon Musk shots down job cuts to avoid paying stock grants rumours

“What, basically Twitter had TikTok 10 years ago (Vine) with 200 million users and shut it down. Stupidest thing they ever did, from a business POV. It was awesome,” another user commented.

Vine was a six-second looping video clip-sharing platform owned by Twitter. The company shut down the Vine app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera, which allowed users to shoot 6.5 seconds looping videos.

Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012, and as of 2016, the app had over 200 million active monthly users and more than 1.5 billion loops have been viewed since its inception.

In Musk’s first direct call with Twitter employees, Elon Musk briefed them about his plans once he takes over the platform, including making it more like TikTok and allowing “outrageous comments”.

The Tesla CEO, however, clarified that such comments shouldn’t be amplified.

Musk told Twitter employees that the platform needs to become more like TikTok if it wants to achieve his goal of reaching one billion users.

Meanwhile, the Chinese short-form video app TikTok has become a key news source for its users and in the US, 33 per cent of its users now regularly get their news on the short-video app, up from 22 per cent in 2020.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 6:42 PM IST
