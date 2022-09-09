comscore Twitter starts testing WhatsApp sharing feature in India
News

Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

Apps

Twitter is also adding support for sharing tweets directly on LinkedIn on both its Android and iOS-based apps.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter has started testing a new way of sharing tweets in India. The company is rolling out a new WhatsApp sharing button to select users in India that will let them share a tweet with their contacts directly via WhatsApp. Also Read - Google updates Nearby Share on Android, brings bitmojis to Wear OS

“some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think,” Twitter wrote in a post. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window

As of now, Twitter offer four options to users, which brings the ability to comment on a tweet, retweet or quote a tweet, like it and share it. The Share Tweet button expands to let users bookmark a tweet, copy its link and share it via other apps that are available on a user’s smartphone. Now, the company is testing a new feature that replaces the Share button with a new WhatsApp icon enabling users to share tweets directly in the messaging app.

While on one hand, this feature will enable users to share tweets on WhatsApp easily, on the other hand, it will make it difficult to share content on other platforms such as Instagram, Messenger, and Messages app among others if that is what they prefer.

TechCrunch reports that this feature is available to select Android users at the moment and that Twitter is likely to expand support for this feature to more users in the coming days.

Twitter’s Android app gets Instagram, Snapchat support

In addition to this, Twitter has announced that its Android app is getting the ability to share tweets directly on Instagram and Snapchat. This feature is already available in Twitter’s iOS app.

Lastly, the company said that it is adding support for sharing tweets directly on LinkedIn on both its Android and iOS-based apps. With this update, Twitter’s Android app is getting support for three platforms at the same time.

  Published Date: September 9, 2022 9:55 AM IST
