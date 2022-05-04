Twitter has started a new feature on its platform called ‘Circles’ that will enable users to limit their tweets to a closed group of friends including the people that don’t follow them. The feature is quite similar to Instagram’s Close Friends feature that enables users to share their Stories with a selected group of friends. Also Read - Here’s what Parag Agarwal said when asked if he was getting fired

"Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you've picked. We're now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd," Twitter wrote in a post announcing the development.

Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you've picked. We're now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd. Some of you can create your own Twitter Circle beginning today! pic.twitter.com/nLaTG8qctp — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 3, 2022

According to the details shared by Twitter, a user can have only one Circle, which can have up to 150 people. When users share a tweet with the people in their Circle, only those people will be able to see the tweets and respond to them. Also, users will be able edit their Circles anytime and users won’t be notified if they are removed from a Circle.

A report by TechCrunch notes that, users who do not have the access to Twitter Circle yet will still be able to see tweets from other users who do have the features as long as they are a part of their Circle. The report also says that Twitter users will be able to add add people who aren’t following them to their Circle, however, they won’t be able to see their tweets as they aren’t following them.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Twitter Circle is available to select users globally and that it is possible that the company rolls out the feature to more users soon.

It is worth noting that ‘Circle’ is not the only feature that is in works at the company. Twitter is also working on introducing an ‘Edit’ button that will let users make changes to the tweets that they have already shared on the platform. Twitter is expected to show an ‘edited’ label to help people identify when a tweet has been modified.