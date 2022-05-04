comscore Twitter will let you tweet to your closest friends via ‘Circle’
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Circle Will Let You Limit Your Tweets To Your Closest Friends
News

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Apps

Twitter has started testing a new feature on its platform called 'Circle' that will let users share their tweets with a closed group of friends. Users can add up to 150 people to their circle.

Twitter Circles

Image: Twitter

Twitter has started a new feature on its platform called ‘Circles’ that will enable users to limit their tweets to a closed group of friends including the people that don’t follow them. The feature is quite similar to Instagram’s Close Friends feature that enables users to share their Stories with a selected group of friends. Also Read - Here’s what Parag Agarwal said when asked if he was getting fired

“Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked. We’re now testing Twitter Circle, which lets you add up to 150 people who can see your Tweets when you want to share with a smaller crowd,” Twitter wrote in a post announcing the development. Also Read - Elon Musk does not want to take on more debt for $44 billion Twitter deal: Report

According to the details shared by Twitter, a user can have only one Circle, which can have up to 150 people. When users share a tweet with the people in their Circle, only those people will be able to see the tweets and respond to them. Also, users will be able edit their Circles anytime and users won’t be notified if they are removed from a Circle.

A report by TechCrunch notes that, users who do not have the access to Twitter Circle yet will still be able to see tweets from other users who do have the features as long as they are a part of their Circle. The report also says that Twitter users will be able to add add people who aren’t following them to their Circle, however, they won’t be able to see their tweets as they aren’t following them.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Twitter Circle is available to select users globally and that it is possible that the company rolls out the feature to more users soon.

It is worth noting that ‘Circle’ is not the only feature that is in works at the company. Twitter is also working on introducing an ‘Edit’ button that will let users make changes to the tweets that they have already shared on the platform. Twitter is expected to show an ‘edited’ label to help people identify when a tweet has been modified.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999
Deals
OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale today in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999
Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Deals

Realme GT Neo 3 5G, Buds Q2s to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Fitbit smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards, claims a lawsuit

News

Fitbit smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards, claims a lawsuit

Apply for LIC IPO online: How to do it on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstoxx, Groww

Apps

Apply for LIC IPO online: How to do it on Zerodha, Paytm, Upstoxx, Groww

Realme GT 2 Review: The one you need, not the one you want

Photo Gallery

Realme GT 2 Review: The one you need, not the one you want

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Fitbit smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards, claims a lawsuit

Don t feel for me, pray for Twitter, says Parag Agarwal

Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in iPhone 15

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

150W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले OnePlus 10R की पहली सेल आज, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

दो सेल्फी कैमरा वाले Tecno Phantom X की पहली सेल आज, फोन के साथ फ्री मिलेगा ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर

Realme GT Neo 3 और Realme TV X की पहली सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

How to Apply for LIC IPO online: जानें कैसे Zerodha, Paytm, Upstoxx, और Groww के जरिए आईपीओ के लिए अप्लाई करें

Royal Enfield को टक्कर देने आ रही जबरदस्त क्रूजर बाइक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999