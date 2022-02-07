comscore Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter to introduce a new DM icon on tweets to start a conversation from timeline itself
News

Twitter to introduce a new DM icon on tweets to start a conversation from timeline itself

Apps

Twitter is currently testing this feature by introducing a DM icon on the tweet for some iOS users as of now.

Twitter

After introducing a downvote option on tweets, Twitter will now let users send a DM or direct messages to the user directly from the tweet. This will allow them to start a conversation with the author of the tweet without visiting their profile. According to Twitter, this will help users to “start a conversation” directly from the timeline. Also Read - Twitter now lets you downvote a tweet you don’t like

Twitter is currently testing this feature by introducing a DM icon on the tweet for some iOS users as of now. However, even before the feature is officially rolled out, it is being criticised heavily online. Many have pointed out that since users will no longer have to take an extra step to visit the profile of the author to slide into DM, it will make the authors of the tweet more susceptible to online harassment. A US public defender Eliza Orlins pointed out the same in a tweet. Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

In a statement to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Charlotte Catania said that during the testing phase, the DM settings of the user will remain unchanged. As per her email statement, “This particular experiment is not changing the current settings of anyone’s DMs. We’re always exploring ways to make DMs more accessible and valuable for people on Twitter, and they will always remain in control: anyone has the ability to close their DMs in their settings.”

In short, users who have closed their DMs will not see any change with this feature. Twitter iOS users still have the option to close their DMs from settings if they want, even if they are a part of the testing phase.

Additionally, Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’ that would enable users to share their views and opinions in a slightly longer format as compared to the existing 280-character limit.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 10:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
News
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Apps

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

Deals

Check out deals on Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11 available on Amazon

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Apps

WhatsApp brings global audio player to Desktop app

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Apps

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily
Twitter expands downvote button test globally

Apps

Twitter expands downvote button test globally
Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

News

Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming
Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform

Apps

Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform
How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter टेस्ट कर रहा है DM शॉर्टकट बटन, मगर क्या बढ़ा देगा यह यूजर्स की परेशानी?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (7 February): जीतें Adventure Weapon Loot Crate समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा तरीक

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 का आधिकारिक My 2022 app बना खतरा: रिपोर्ट

Garena Free Fire पर चढ़ा वैलेंटाइन का रंग, नए इवेंट में आए एक्सक्लूसिव बंडल और इमोट

Google Chrome ने 8 साल बाद बदला लोगो, क्या आप बता सकते हैं फर्क?

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
News
MeitY has a few job openings if you are interested
Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready

News

Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India to make it 5G ready
Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

News

Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good
Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G India launch on Feb 14: Looks like the Oppo Find X3 Pro
Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

Apps

Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers