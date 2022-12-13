comscore Twitter dissolves its Trust and Safety Council after key members resign
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Dissolves Trust Safety Council After Key Members Quit Android Ios
News

Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council after several key members resign

Apps

Several key members of Twitter Trust and Safety Council recently resigned in protest of controversial changes Elon Musk has brought for Twitter.

Highlights

  • Eirliani Abdul Rahman, Anne Collier, and Lesley Podesta, blamed Musk's "freedom of expression" approach.
  • According to Twitter, it will continue to welcome the council members' ideas going forward.
  • Twitter has introduced gold checkmarks for business accounts on its platform.
Twitter-logo

Twitter on Tuesday dissolved its advisory group Trust and Safety Council after nearly all key members resigned in protest of controversial changes Elon Musk has brought to the company. Also Read - Twitter announces gold ticks for business accounts, brings Twitter Blue back

The group was formed in 2016 and had newly 100 independent researchers and human rights activists. Also Read - Twitter will require phone number verification for a Blue subscription: Check details

Twitter suspends its Trust and Safety Council

In an email to remaining council members, Twitter said that as the company moves into a new phase, “we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work”. Also Read - Twitter begins rolling out Community Notes globally: How to use this feature

“As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this,” the company added.

Last week, three members of Twitter Trust and Safety Council resigned, claiming that contrary to claims by Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.

Eirliani Abdul Rahman, Anne Collier, and Lesley Podesta, who helped oversee Twitter’s digital safety, blamed Musk’s “freedom of expression” approach.

Rahman and Collier were members of the council since its inception in 2016.

According to the company, it will continue to welcome the council members’ ideas going forward.

“We will also continue to explore opportunities to provide focused and timely input into our work, whether through bilateral or small group meetings,” said Twitter.

In other news, Twitter has introduced gold checkmarks for business accounts on its platform. Twitter has announced that it is replacing the official label for business accounts on its platform with gold checkmarks. Gold checkmarks will replace the existing blue checkmarks that are currently being used in official accounts.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 6:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 13, 2022 6:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp hacks: How to create, use an Avatar
How To
WhatsApp hacks: How to create, use an Avatar
Iqoo neo 7 5g might debut in India in January 2023: Expected specs, price

Mobiles

Iqoo neo 7 5g might debut in India in January 2023: Expected specs, price

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

News

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

Twitter announces gold checkmark for business accounts: Check details

Apps

Twitter announces gold checkmark for business accounts: Check details

Apple plans to triple iPhone production in India: Report

News

Apple plans to triple iPhone production in India: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India

Twitter announces gold checkmark for business accounts: Check details

Apple plans to triple iPhone production in India: Report

Galaxy S23 Ultra major specifications are now confirmed: Check here

Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating, becomes safest body-on-frame SUV

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?