Twitter down: Users facing logout issues, failure to load feed and more

Twitter earlier today faced a major outage, with the company acknowledging the issue and stating that it is working on a fix. Soon after all problems seemed to have been resolved with functionality returning to normal. However, the company is not out of the hot water yet, as its services are once again facing an outage globally. Users across the globe are once again facing multiple issues like the search tool not working, feed not loading and logout errors.

According to the website outage monitor, DownDetector the issues started resurfacing at around 5:18 PM IST. Over 950 reports have been lodged by users for the service not working. 66 percent of the reports are stating to have issues with the website, 19 percent reports state issues with the Android app and 14 percent reports state issues with logging in.

Even though services for the main microblogging service are down, users can still login, tweet, like, comment and more using Twitter's own TweetDeck service, which is working perfectly fine.

The logout errors seem to be limited to the desktop version of the app, and is not affecting the Android and iOS app users. Rest, the service is showing a huge number of people phrases like “The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later.” “Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

The company has not revealed what is causing these major outages. However, it is being said that the outages could have been caused due to server-level issues.

To recall, earlier this morning Twitter suffered a global outage, which it acknowledged by stating “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.” After this, the issue seemed to be under control with services restored for most. DownDetector at the time received over 71,000 reports from users.