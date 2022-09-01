comscore Twitter Edit button finally made official, coming soon to select users
Twitter Edit button finally made official with a Tweet, coming soon to select users

This major move comes amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal

Twitter has finally announced the existence of an Edit button. And of course, this announcement was made via a Tweet. It has announced that the edit button is being tested but there are chances that you will come across a Tweet that has been edited. The Edit button is one of the biggest demands that Twitterati has been making since almost the launch of the platform. So far, there was only the option to delete a tweet, not to edit it. We can expect Twitter to make some changes that will also show that the tweet has been edited in the past. Also Read - Twitter launches new Twitter Circle feature for all users to share tweets with a private group

This feature will be available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Edit Tweet is currently being tested by Twitter team internally. This major move comes amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal. Twitter has claimed that the new Edit Tweet feature will be rolled out to Twitter Blue users later this month. Also Read - Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter via ad-tech firms

“Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Elon Musk teases his own new social media site X.com amid tussle with Twitter

Edit Tweet lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” said Twitter.

During the test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.

Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet. “For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” informed Twitter.

Twitter has claimed that it will be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets after the new feature has been introduced.

Twitter has claimed that the idea behind testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group is to know how people might misuse the feature. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as “we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet”.

  Published Date: September 1, 2022 7:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 1, 2022 8:07 PM IST
