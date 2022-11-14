comscore Elon Musk says users will need appoval from organisations to get blue tick on Twitter
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Elon Musk Blue Tick Organizations Verify Fake Accounts
News

Twitter will soon allow organizations verify related accounts: Elon Musk

Apps

Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts wreaked havoc on the platform.

Highlights

  • Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed.
  • Elon Musk brought back the grey "official" badge to some users.
  • Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees.
Twitter

Twitter

Twitter‘s billionaire owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them, as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform. Also Read - How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative

Twitter Blue Tick: Need approval from organisation

“Rolling out soon,” Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. “Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.” Also Read - Elon Musk-led Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

He did not elaborate. Also Read - This Indian CEO is offering jobs to anyone who was fired by Twitter, Meta and more

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the “official” badge to some users of the social media platform.

Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

Musk in a tweet yesterday said that Twitter Blue will probably “come back, end of next week”.

Twitter Inc’s new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, the day its trust and safety leader exited the company.

For the unversed, as reported by some users with a blue checkmark in India, Twitter Blue is introduced at Rs 719 per month in India. Starting November 9, Twitter has started including the blue checkmark as a part of the service.

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2022 1:25 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative
How To
How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative
Vivo X90 series confirmed to launch on November 22

Mobiles

Vivo X90 series confirmed to launch on November 22

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Features

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today at 12 PM

Deals

Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today at 12 PM

WhatsApp will allow you to use the app on 2 phones at once

Apps

WhatsApp will allow you to use the app on 2 phones at once

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 13: Get free costume bundles, Gloo Wall skins, and more rewards

Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 12: Here's how to claim codes

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones
Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000