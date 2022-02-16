comscore More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works
Twitter announces to expands beta for its Safety Mode autoblocking feature

Twitter's Safety Mode feature imposes a seven-day block on accounts that send users unwelcoming tweets. These interactions can include insults or hateful remarks — or repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.

Twitter Safety Mode

Twitter has announced to expand the beta of its Safety Mode feature. Launched in September, Twitter’s Safety Mode feature lets users temporarily autoblock accounts that send them harmful or abusive tweets. Also Read - Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Earlier this feature was just available for small beta users but now, it will be available for almost 50 percent of users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. This feature imposes a seven-day block on accounts that send them unwelcoming tweets. These tweets can include insults or hateful remarks — or repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions. Also Read - Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

According to Twitter, the expansion of the feature will allow them to gather insights into how well this feature works and what improvements should be made. Twitter adds that users will be prompted to turn on the Safety Mode when they need to enable it. Also Read - Twitter to introduce a new DM icon on tweets to start a conversation from timeline itself

If a user enables this feature from the Settings, Twitter assures that it will not autoblock your friends or the accounts you interact with frequently on the platform. As per the company blog, “Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked.”

Accounts that get auto blocked will temporarily be unable to follow the user’s account, see their Tweets, or send them Direct Messages. Users will have the ability to see the information about the flagged tweet anytime they want. Additionally, before the block period ends for an account, the user will get a notification for the same. Users can unblock any account whenever they want.

As per a statement by Twitter, “We want you to enjoy healthy conversations, so this test is one way we’re limiting overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations. Our goal is to better protect the individual on the receiving end of Tweets by reducing the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks.”

  Published Date: February 16, 2022 1:33 PM IST

