Twitter Communities arrive on Android

Over the span of the past few years, Twitter has been trying to find more ways of engaging with its customers. Last year, the company introduced several new features to engage with its users more deeply. The list includes features such as Twitter Blue, Spaces and Super Follow among others. In addition to these, the micro-blogging platform also introduced Communities. At the time of launch in September last year, Communities were available only to iOS and web users. Now, nearly four months later, Twitter is bringing Communities to its Android users.

Twitter announced the news via a post via its HiCommunities handle. "Android is HERE! If you're on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!)," Twitter wrote in the post.

In addition to introducing Communities for its Android users, Twitter also introduced several new communities for its users. The list includes communities dedicated to Wordle, Design, Astronomy, Fashion and R&B music.

Android is HERE! if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

Furthermore, Twitter also shared a way for users to create their own communities. Of course this is slightly different from how the Facebook Communities work as anyone can create a community in the Blue app. Twitter said that interested users who want to create their own communities will have to send a request to the community for creating their own specific community. “Many things in the works to improve the Communities experience and how you discover Communities…If you’d like to start a Community of your own, don’t be shy, let us know her,” the company wrote in the post.

For the uninitiated, Twitter Communities are groups quite similar to Facebook Communities, that aim to give people a dedicated place to connect and share their views on various topics. Each subject on Twitter has a dedicated community with moderators and community admins who regulate the discussions within the community, enforce Community rules and keep conversations informative and relevant, and fun. As far as joining a community is concerned, not everyone can join a Community. Users need to be invited to join a Community and users who accept the invite to join a Community become members.