Twitter fixes disappearing tweets issue for iOS users: Know details

The fix will now allow users to choose when they want new Tweets to load into your timeline. Notably, it is yet to be rolled out for Andriod users.

A Twitter bug was recently reported by iOS users that left users reading tweets in the middle by refreshing the feed abruptly. The social media platform had rolled out a fix for the web version recently and now it is released for iOS users. Twitter acknowledged the issue publicly and has announced that a fix is now available for iOS users as well. Also Read - Twitter to host its first Live shopping stream on November 28

Back in September, the company had explained the reason behind such issues. Twitter elaborated, “a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL.” Also Read - Twitter releases the full-sized images functionality for its web version

For the unversed, Twitter has rolled out an option paid monthly subscription service for users called Twitter Blue. It will allow users to get access to some premium features including the option to edit tweets. For now, the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue is just available in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on Android, web and iOS.

iOS and desktop users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will get “a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience” when they visit a news site available in the US including The Washington Post, L.A. Times, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, InsiderThe Hollywood Reporter and so on.

The subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, colourful themes and bookmark folders. Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to preview their tweets with the new “Undo Tweets” feature. Subscribers will have up to 60 seconds to preview and make changes to Tweet before it’s public.

  Published Date: November 25, 2021 5:13 PM IST

Best Sellers