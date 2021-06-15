Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Twitter can be annoying at times when trolls tag you in all their tweets or comments. If you want to stay away from them, the only option you have is report that tweet and eventually lock the person from following. That, however, isn’t a convenient option all the time and hence, Twitter is working on a new Unmention feature to help your case. Also Read - Twitter vs Koo: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter’s ban in the country

The Unmention feature has been teased by Twitter product designer Dominic Camozzi in a recent post, showing how the feature is expected to work. To explain in layman’s English, Unmention works similar to how Facebook lets you untag yourself from someone else’s post. If someone mentions you in their tweet, you will have an option remove your tag from their post. Also Read - Twitter seeks more time to comply with new rules in response to “one last notice”

Twitter Unmention could be a blessing

Camozzi does not mention an exact release date for the feature as Twitter is currently taking feedback from users. However, if it makes it to production, Twitter app users can have this nifty feature protecting them from those seeking unwanted attention. Also Read - Twitter ban: India's alternative Koo now available in Nigeria

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don’t. Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

The idea is simple. Every time someone tags you in their tweet, the Twitter app will let you “unmention” or untag yourself from that post. If the app detects multiple conversations doing the same, it will notify you of the same and offer the same “unmention” features to help yourself.

Unmention can not only remove your name from that conversation but can also let you prevent that person from mentioning you in their post in the future. You can either prevent someone from tagging you for a limited time or for forever. This won’t let block that follower or person or mute them.

The feature is similar to Facebook’s untag feature that has been around for years. This along with the “limiting replies” feature will help users to prevent trolls bombarding your conversation with useless stuff. That said, this feature is still in conceptualisation stage and it remains to be seen whether it arrives on the app, and eventually on the web version.

The Unmention feature has been long in demand among long-time Twitter users and it is certainly a positive sign for a large number of members here. Since Twitter is keen on satisfying old demands, how about bringing the much anticipated “Edit” button, Twitter? It has been a long time now.