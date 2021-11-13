comscore Twitter web will now show full-size images
  Twitter releases the full-sized images functionality for its web version
Twitter releases the full-sized images functionality for its web version

To recall, up until now, Twitter web showed cropped images that didn’t support 16:9 aspect ratio. This was done to maintain the consistency of the feed for streamlined usage. Users can now even see the preview of their full-length image before uploading.

Earlier this year, Twitter had announced that its users will soon be able to post full-size images. It allowed viewers to see the full-length images on the timeline instead of just a part of it. Prior to this feature, users actually had to tap on the image to see the entire image. Until now, this functionality was just available for Android and iOS users, but the social media platform has now released it for the web as well. Also Read - Twitter Blue: How does it work, features, subscription cost and more

Twitter, Twitter images Also Read - Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

To recall, up until now, Twitter web showed cropped images that didn’t support 16:9 aspect ratio. This was done to maintain the consistency of the feed for streamlined usage. Users can now even see the preview of their full-length image before uploading. Also Read - Instagram might soon introduce subscription plans for exclusive creators content

For those who don’t know, the feature was in the testing phase in March along with another feature that allows you to upload 4K images and videos. The latter just got introduced recently and users can head to the Settings to enable it.

For the unversed, Twitter has rolled out an opt-in paid monthly subscription service for users called Twitter Blue. It will allow users to get access to some premium features including the option to undo tweets. The subscribers will also be able to customise their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, colourful themes and bookmark folders. With the new “Custom Navigation” feature, subscribers will also be able to choose what appears in the navigation bar for quick access.

  Published Date: November 13, 2021 1:50 PM IST

Best Sellers