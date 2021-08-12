Twitter goes chirpy with its new font and looks: Here’s all that’s changed

By now, you must have witnessed a unique new font on your Twitter app or the desktop browser client. It looks unique and airier, right? Twitter calls this font “Chirp” and the idea behind this font was to make your tweets seem interesting yet serious. The font was introduced back in January 2021 and Twitter has now started implementing it along with some minor design changes. Also Read - RIP Fleets! Twitter officially shuts disappearing tweets feature

In a detailed thread, Twitter says that its goal with the design refresh was to unclutter and put more focus on your content. The buttons will now have higher contrast colours and there is a new colour palette for users who want to spice up their feed. Most of the changes are reflected starting today, including the desktop version as well as the app. Also Read - Twitter Bug Bounty Contest to offer $3500 cash prize for detecting algorithm bias

Twitter gets a new font

So far, we have seen the new font applied on our desktop client and it reminds us of the Google Sans font that’s used by the Pixel phones. At first glance, the Chirp font looks cleaner in the titles but requires adjusting while reading tweet contents. Also Read - COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

“Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about,” says Twitter.

I want to give a bit more depth to Chirp, our new typeface. Type, in 280 character doses, is the foundation of Twitter. In the history of the company we’ve either relied on someone else’s typeface, from SF Pro and Roboto, to Helvetica Neue in our brand. pic.twitter.com/OrvlYsxF9g — Derrit DeRouen (@DerritDeRouen) January 27, 2021

“We’ve updated our colors to be high contrast and a lot less blue — a change made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share. We’re also rolling out new colors soon, giving you a fresh palette,” adds Twitter Design.

“Finally, we cleaned up a lot of visual clutter. There are fewer gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read. This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say!”

Twitter recently ditched the Fleets feature after releasing it to everyone. The company said that despite its predictions, Fleets did not work the way they expected. “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” said Twitter.