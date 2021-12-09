Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021

The year 2021 is coming to an end. Before the new year begins, Twitter has revealed the top trends and moments in India in 2021. Twitter said that among the top announcements in 2021, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet about donation to India’s Covid-19 relief fund was the most retweeted tweet in India in 2021, while Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most liked tweet in the country this year. Apart from that #Covid19 and #FarmersProtest were the most tweeted hashtags while the hand-folded emoji was the most tweeted emoji in 2021. So, here’s everything that created a buzz on Twitter in 2021: Also Read - Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to

Most retweeted tweet

As mentioned before, Pat Cummins' tweet on donation to India's Covid-19 relief fund was the most retweeted tweet in India in 2021. It was also the most quoted tweet in India this year. So far, it has garnered 487.1K likes, 114.2K retweets and 21.9K quotes.

Most liked tweet

Virat Kohli welcomed his first child earlier this year. His tweet announcing the birth of his child became the most liked tweet this year garnering 50.7K retweets, 539.1K likes and 9421 quotes. Interestingly, Kohli’s tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy was the most liked tweet of 2020.

Most retweeted tweet in government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first Covid-19 vaccine was the most retweeted tweet in government this year. The Tweet also expressed gratitude to doctors and medical workers for their contribution towards the Covid-19 battle. It amassed 45.1K retweets.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Most liked tweet in government

Interestingly, PM Modi’s tweet (although a different one) also bagged the top slot for the most liked tweet in government this year. His tweet congratulating the Indian cricket team for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba was the most liked tweet in government this year. It amassed 297.9K likes.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Most retweeted tweet in business

The Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold after being state-owned for nearly seventy years. Business tycoon Ratan Tata’s tweet celebrating the win was the most retweeted tweet in business this year. It garnered 82.9K retweets and 404K likes. Interestingly, it was also the most liked tweet in business this year.

Welcome back, Air India pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

Most retweeted tweet in entertainment

South Indian actor Vijay’s tweet sharing the first look of his movie Beast was the most retweeted tweet in entertainment this year. It was also the most liked tweet in entertainment this year garnering 342.3K likes and 140.3K retweets.

Most retweeted tweet in sports

Virat Kohli’s appreciation tweet for MS Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL was the most retweeted tweet in sports this year. It was also the most liked tweet in sports this year garnering 529.6K likes and 91.7K retweets.

Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Most tweeted emojis

Twitter also shared the list of the most tweeted emojis in India this year. Folded hands emoji became the most-tweeted emoji of the year. It was followed by laughing and fire emojis.

emojis that sum up 2021 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dnWzTYXMyY — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Most retweeted hashtags

Lastly, Twitter shared the top hashtags used in India in 2021. While #Covid19 topped the charts in India, it was followed by #FarmersProtest and #TeamIndia on the second and third sports. Talking about categories, #Covid19 maintained its top spot as the most tweeted hashtag in current affairs category while #Diwali was the most tweeted hashtag in the culture category this year.