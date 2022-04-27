comscore Instagram is testing 'Pin Post to Profile' feature: How it works
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Instagram Test Pinned Post Feature Grid Profile
News

After Twitter, Instagram set to introduce the pinned post feature for users

Apps

Instagram's upcoming pinned posts feature will come in pretty handy for users who post frequently, especially creators, to highlight their important posts.

Instagram

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you pin posts on your profile grid, just like you do it for tweets on Twitter, as per a TechCrunch report. This will allow visitors to see that post on the top as soon as they open your profile. Hence, it will avoid the trouble for viewers to scroll down for hours to see such highlighted posts that are buried deep in the profile. Pinned posts feature can come in pretty handy for users who post frequently, especially creators. The feature is currently being tested for select users only. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

Instagram testing pinned posts feature

As per the report, users will find the “Pin to your Profile” option in the three dots menu at the top right corner of each post. In an email interaction, Meta gave a statement to TechCrunch, confirming this feature, “We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile.” Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

As of now, users can add their important Stories in the highlights of the profile. Viewers (whom you follow) can see these highlighted Stories on your profile. Also Read - New to Instagram? Here's to download Reels on your smartphone

For the unversed, a reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi pointed out this feature back in January. He even shared a screenshot of this feature, hinting that the social media platform is working on this feature for a while now.

Recently, Instagram has also removed the ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages for testing purposes. Right now, when you search for a hashtag on Instagram, you are taken to a page where you can browse through Reels, posts and videos under the said hashtag under the categories: Top, Recent and Reels.

The social media platform has now removed the “Recent” tab so that users can browse through the Top and Reels section only. This will allow users to see posts and Reels with most engagement on the platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 9:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nokia G21 review in five points
Photo Gallery
Nokia G21 review in five points
Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

News

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

automobile

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

Poco M4 5G to debut in India on April 29: All we know so far

Mobiles

Poco M4 5G to debut in India on April 29: All we know so far

Steps to share your real-time location using Google Maps

How To

Steps to share your real-time location using Google Maps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram is testing 'Pin Post to Profile' feature: How it works

Apps

Instagram is testing 'Pin Post to Profile' feature: How it works
How to disable your Instagram account temporarily

How To

How to disable your Instagram account temporarily
Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Apps

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone

How To

How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone
How to tag a product on Instagram

How To

How to tag a product on Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Web पर पोल फीचर का फर्स्ट लुक आया सामने, दे सकेंगे 12 ऑप्शन

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi Pad 5 आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें हर डिटेल

Infinix Zero 5G Review: 5G सेगमेंट में अच्छी कोशिश, पर बरकरार हैं ये कमियां

Instagram Reels का यह फीचर क्रीएटर को देगा चैन की सांस, क्रेडिट लेना होगा आसान

Poco Watch और Buds Pro Genshin Impact एडिशन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here

News

Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
News
Meta to open its first physical retail store next month
Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari

automobile

Tesla shouldn t import cars from China for sale in India: Nitin Gadkari
PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week

Gaming

PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs launches on April 28
Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Mobiles

Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers