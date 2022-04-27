Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you pin posts on your profile grid, just like you do it for tweets on Twitter, as per a TechCrunch report. This will allow visitors to see that post on the top as soon as they open your profile. Hence, it will avoid the trouble for viewers to scroll down for hours to see such highlighted posts that are buried deep in the profile. Pinned posts feature can come in pretty handy for users who post frequently, especially creators. The feature is currently being tested for select users only. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

Instagram testing pinned posts feature

As per the report, users will find the “Pin to your Profile” option in the three dots menu at the top right corner of each post. In an email interaction, Meta gave a statement to TechCrunch, confirming this feature, “We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile.” Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

As of now, users can add their important Stories in the highlights of the profile. Viewers (whom you follow) can see these highlighted Stories on your profile. Also Read - New to Instagram? Here's to download Reels on your smartphone

For the unversed, a reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi pointed out this feature back in January. He even shared a screenshot of this feature, hinting that the social media platform is working on this feature for a while now.

Recently, Instagram has also removed the ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages for testing purposes. Right now, when you search for a hashtag on Instagram, you are taken to a page where you can browse through Reels, posts and videos under the said hashtag under the categories: Top, Recent and Reels.

The social media platform has now removed the “Recent” tab so that users can browse through the Top and Reels section only. This will allow users to see posts and Reels with most engagement on the platform.