Twitter introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to help creators manage payments on the platform

The Twitter Creator Dashboard is now available for iOS creators in the US who have more than 10,000 followers, given that they are participating in Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces.

Twitter has introduced a new “Creator dashboard” that will include creators’ tools to help them analyse how much money they have earned and how much money they can make on the platform. These tools will analyse the data on the basis of monetisation features including Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows and will show payment history and upcoming payouts. Also Read - Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

According to the company, “Creators can monitor the $50 minimum threshold required for payout and manage their estimated payment dates, which can take up to 90 days to deposit in a bank account.” Also Read - Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

The Twitter Creator Dashboard is now available for iOS creators in the US who have more than 10,000 followers, given that they are participating in Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Notably, the new dashboard can be accessed from the app’s “monetisation” tab. Also Read - Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

For the unversed, the Super Follows feature allows Twitter creators to charge their followers for access to exclusive content. Ticketed Spaces, on the other hand, lets users set a ticket price for their Spaces broadcast.

The Twitter creators will be able to see a detailed breakdown of new Super Followers, a list of Super Followers who renewed the subscription, and as mentioned earlier, total earnings. For Ticketed Spaces, creators will be able to see the number of tickets sold, estimated earned revenue and more.

In other news, Twitter is expected to introduce a built-in podcasts tab soon. If rumours are to be believed, Twitter will compete against giants like Spotify or Apple Podcasts. With the presumed update, listeners would no longer require to join Spaces broadcast live or listen to them within the 30-day limit, they would just be able to choose and listen at their leisure.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 4:05 PM IST

