Twitter introduces Ticketed Spaces to help creators earn money

Twitter will now sell a ticket for you to join Spaces, aims to help creators earn money

Twitter introduced Spaces feature as a way for users to interact with each in audio chat rooms, much like its done on Clubhouse.

Image: Twitter

Twitter Spaces came out recently as a Clubhouse competitor for users to have verbal conversations on a plethora of topics with each other. To make the whole system beneficial for many, the micro-blogging site has now decided to add a new monetisation feature called Ticketed Spaces, which will let creators earn money. Also Read - You can now share tweets as Instagram Stories: Here's how to do so with these simple steps

The feature has rolled out as a beta test for users, following which is expected to be released for more people. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Ticketed Spaces coming to Twitter

With Ticketed Spaces, Twitter will provide creators with a commission upon hosting audio rooms on the app. It is suggested that people can earn somewhere between $1 and $999. Also Read - Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

As per a tweet by Twitter’s Senior Product Manager, Esther Crawford, the app will let them get a majority of the share and will keep only a smaller percentage as a processing fee.

It is said that initially, people will get hold of 97 per cent of the commission, while Twitter will stick to three per cent. This is expected to increase to 20 per cent eventually.

For this, Twitter has now introduced a new app for creators to apply for the beta program. This app is available for both Android and iOS users. But, this is currently restricted to the US. Once it gets out of beta, Indian users are expected to get access to the same.

Ticketed Spaces is another inspiration Twitter has taken from Clubhouse. For those who don’t know, Clubhouse recently introduced the feature for creators to get monetised while hosting chat rooms and discussing various topics. The Clubhouse feature is soon to arrive in India.

In addition to this, Twitter has also opened applications for its Super Follows subscription service. People will now get to pay for a monthly subscription to access exclusive features such as the ability to undo tweets and much more.

  Published Date: June 23, 2021 9:55 PM IST

