Twitter introduces Ticketed Spaces to help creators earn money

Twitter Spaces came out recently as a Clubhouse competitor for users to have verbal conversations on a plethora of topics with each other. To make the whole system beneficial for many, the micro-blogging site has now decided to add a new monetisation feature called Ticketed Spaces, which will let creators earn money.

The feature has rolled out as a beta test for users, following which is expected to be released for more people. Here's a look at the details.

Ticketed Spaces coming to Twitter

With Ticketed Spaces, Twitter will provide creators with a commission upon hosting audio rooms on the app. It is suggested that people can earn somewhere between $1 and $999.

As per a tweet by Twitter’s Senior Product Manager, Esther Crawford, the app will let them get a majority of the share and will keep only a smaller percentage as a processing fee.

It is said that initially, people will get hold of 97 per cent of the commission, while Twitter will stick to three per cent. This is expected to increase to 20 per cent eventually.

Today we’re introducing applications to be part of the test groups for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces and sharing that people will be eligible to earn up to 97% of revenue from these features after in-app purchase fees. 🧵 https://t.co/eaKpx4977Q — Esther Crawford (@esthercrawford) June 22, 2021

For this, Twitter has now introduced a new app for creators to apply for the beta program. This app is available for both Android and iOS users. But, this is currently restricted to the US. Once it gets out of beta, Indian users are expected to get access to the same.

Ticketed Spaces is another inspiration Twitter has taken from Clubhouse. For those who don’t know, Clubhouse recently introduced the feature for creators to get monetised while hosting chat rooms and discussing various topics. The Clubhouse feature is soon to arrive in India.

In addition to this, Twitter has also opened applications for its Super Follows subscription service. People will now get to pay for a monthly subscription to access exclusive features such as the ability to undo tweets and much more.