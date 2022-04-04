comscore Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it
News

Twitter is finally adding tweet text selection for Android users: Check details

Apps

Twitter has been expanding its platform with more features over the past few years, including a new composer bar, an easier way to share Twitter Communities with others, Tweet reaction videos, and a topics tag bar.

Twitter

Image: Pixabay

Twitter is making a significant improvement on its platform for Android users. The company is finally adding the feature to select text within the tweets for the Android version of its app. Tipster Jane Manchun Wong, in a tweet, mentioned the feature. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Here’s how to book, price, specs

As per Android Police, the tech giant lacks easy text selection for Android users. But in the past few years, users have found a way to bypass the issue by using Overview Selection. An overview is a feature that lets users select text from any screen to copy and paste. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

However, as per Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the feature is only available for selected Android users. Additionally, the company is working on a feature that will allow Android users to choose freely text within tweets. The selection of text from tweets is already available for ios users.

The addition of the new feature led to confusion starting as it was already available for some Android users, including Google’s Pixel phones which come with an Overview Selection feature.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman says, “Apart from Google Pixels, I don’t know if any other devices have it.”

Twitter has been expanding its platform with more features over the past few years, including a new composer bar, an easier way to share Twitter Communities with others, Tweet reaction videos, and a topics tag bar. The company also added a direct message search feature on its mobile app and the desktop version. The feature allows users to search for a chat or a conversation with keywords just like you can do on WhatsApp.

The microblogging site has improved services on its mobile app and the desktop version. Hence, the newly added features will enhance the direct messaging experience on both the mobile app and the web version.

Published Date: April 4, 2022 10:12 AM IST
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 10:12 AM IST

