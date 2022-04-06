comscore Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Is Finally Getting Edit Button But There Is A Catch
News

Twitter is finally getting edit button, but there is a catch

Apps

Twitter is bringing the much-awaited edit button to its platform. The feature will arrive in Twitter Blue Labs in the coming month.

Twitter Edit Button

Image: Twitter

It’s a feature that users have been asking for so long that it has become somewhat of an urban myth, but now, the much fanticised ‘edit button’ is well on its way to becoming a reality. Twitter, after years of going back and forth about the possibility of having an edit button has finally announced that soon Twitter users will be able to fix any typos or errors in their tweets without sacrificing the attention that the tweet has grabbed. Also Read - Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Twitter said that it will start testing the feature with Twitter Blue Labs, the premium subscription service where the company tests new features, in the coming months. Also Read - Twitter will soon let two accounts co-author a tweet

Later, Twitter’s Head of Consumer Product, Jay Sullivan elaborated on the announcement via a Twitter thread. He said that while users have been demanding an edit button for years now, the feature has the potential to be misused.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go,” he added.

Interestingly, Twitter did tweet about working on an edit button last week. However, the tweet was mistaken for an April Fool’s joke. But now the company has confirmed that the message was not a joke.

One of the possible reasons why the message was not taken seriously is Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s reluctance in adding the feature. The Square founder, on several occasions, has said that an edit feature would ‘probably never’ arrive on Twitter. But it looks like things have started to shake up under the new CEO Parag Agarwal.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
News
Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Apps

Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apps

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

News

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apps

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Opinions

Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Apps

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works
Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Apps

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know
IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG, Free Fire के बाद BGMI बैन करने उठी मांग, जानें पूरा मामला

Realme चली Samsung की राह पर, बिना चार्जर के आएगा Narzo सीरीज का यह फोन

Lexus की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार से 20 अप्रैल को उठेगा पर्दा, मिलेगा यूनिक स्टीयरिंग फीचर

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Amazon टीजर वीडियो से मिले संकेत

पिछले 5 साल में सरकार के 600 से ज्यादा सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हुए हैक

Latest Videos

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch
WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here

News

WhatsApp to Restrict Users from Forwarding Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See all the Details Here
OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

News

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect
News
Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect
Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier

News

Microsoft s latest Windows 11 update will make hybrid working easier
Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur

News

Over 600 government social media accounts hacked in last 5 years: Anurag Thakur
Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

Apps

Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get 10MP camera same as Galaxy S22

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers