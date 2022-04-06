Yes, Twitter is finally getting that edit button

It’s a feature that users have been asking for so long that it has become somewhat of an urban myth, but now, the much fanticised ‘edit button’ is well on its way to becoming a reality. Twitter, after years of going back and forth about the possibility of having an edit button has finally announced that soon Twitter users will be able to fix any typos or errors in their tweets without sacrificing the attention that the tweet has grabbed. Also Read - Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

Twitter said that it will start testing the feature with Twitter Blue Labs, the premium subscription service where the company tests new features, in the coming months. Also Read - Twitter will soon let two accounts co-author a tweet

Later, Twitter’s Head of Consumer Product, Jay Sullivan elaborated on the announcement via a Twitter thread. He said that while users have been demanding an edit button for years now, the feature has the potential to be misused.

4/ Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go,” he added.

Interestingly, Twitter did tweet about working on an edit button last week. However, the tweet was mistaken for an April Fool’s joke. But now the company has confirmed that the message was not a joke.

One of the possible reasons why the message was not taken seriously is Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s reluctance in adding the feature. The Square founder, on several occasions, has said that an edit feature would ‘probably never’ arrive on Twitter. But it looks like things have started to shake up under the new CEO Parag Agarwal.