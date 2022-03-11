Twitter is making it difficult for users to access the old Chronological feed: Check details

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that can be frustrating. The micro-blogging site unveiled a feature that makes it difficult to see your chronological feed. Twitter announced on Thursday that the update would no longer let users access their chronological timeline by default. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50A Prime confirmed to launch on March 22, likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery

To recall, the tech giant created an option earlier where users could see the recent tweets by default. The option was added in order to overcome the suggested tweets that were replaced by the chronological timeline. Also Read - Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

The update is now available for iOS users, and soon it will be made available for Android users as well. The company posted a tweet informing the further details about it. Additionally, there will be two tabs at the top of the app to switch between Home and Latest Tweets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series are now on sale in India: Check sale offers, pricing and more

The Home and Latest timelines are now just a swipe away for everyone on iOS, and soon on Android and web. Tap the ✨ icon to pin (or unpin) the Latest timeline to your Home tab for easy access. https://t.co/cj7ofY3CZq pic.twitter.com/XR0ALOQ5Y6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2022

In order to set it up, you need to tap on the sparkle icon in the top right corner. After that, click on the ‘Latest Timeline’ Now you will see two options, “Home” and “Latest Tweets,” at the top of the iOS app. If you use the pinned lists on the iOS app, you will notice it looks familiar.

However, you will be disappointed to know that once you have updated the feature, you will not be able to make the chronological feed your default. Instead, you will only be able to make Home as your default or set up the two Home and Latest Tweets tabs and swap them as needed.

As per Twitter spokesperson, the social network may change this again in the future.

To recall, the tech giant is also testing a new feature that allows users to flag offensive, irrelevant tweet replies. The US-based microblogging company said that the feature is available for selected web users but will gradually bring downvoting to iOS and Android users.